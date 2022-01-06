Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge price in India, specifications announced, Xiaomi 11i 5G launched alongside

Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge price in India starts at Rs 26,999.

Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge launched in India is the company’s latest smartphone under Rs 30,000. The USP of the Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge is its fast-charging support. The phone comes with 120W fast charging support. Here’s everything you need to know about the Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge price in India, specifications and other details.

Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge price in India

Xiaomi has launched the 11i Hypercharge in two storage options. The base variant comes with 6GB + 128GB storage and is priced at Rs 26,999. Xiaomi has also launched an 8GB + 256GB variant of the device. This variant is priced at Rs 28,999.

With a "New Year offer" and cashback discounts, the effective price of the base variant comes down to Rs 22,999. The 8GB variant's price drops to Rs 24,999. The phone comes in four colours - Camo Green, Purple, Pacific Pearl and Stealth Black. It goes on sale starting January 12 via Flipkart.

Xiaomi 11i price in India

Xiaomi 11i India price for the base 6GB + 128GB model is set at Rs 24,999. The phone also comes in an 8GB + 128GB configuration, which is priced at Rs 26,999.

After deducting the price with the new year offer and cashback discounts, the effective price of the base variant comes down to Rs 21,499. The 8GB variant's price drops to Rs 23,499.

The phone also comes in the same four Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge colours. It goes on sale starting January 12 via Flipkart.

Xiaomi 11i, Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge specifications

The only difference between the two Xiaomi 11i series smartphones is the battery and fast charging support. The Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge packs a 4500 mAh battery with 120W fast charging support, whereas the Xiaomi 11i features a 5160 mAh battery with 67W fast charging support. Both devices include their respective fast-charging adapters in the box. Users need to enable the “Boost Charging” mode on the Hypercharge to enable charging at full capacity.

Other specs of the smartphones remain the same. There is a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It comes with a hole-punch cutout at the top centre for the 16MP front camera. On the back, there is a triple-camera setup with a 108MP primary camera, an 8MP ultrawide camera and a 2MP macro camera.

The Xiaomi 11i and X11i Hypercharge come with a MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC under the hood with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. They also feature up to 3GB of virtual RAM.

The devices feature a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, and USB Type-C port. They run Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 out of the box and will get MIUI 13 soon. Both phones have a glass back and come with an IP53 rating for splash resistance.