Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge launch in India with 120W charging rumoured; RAM, storage, colour options leaked

Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge is said to be a rebadged version of the Redmi Note 11 Pro+, which was launched in China earlier this year.

Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge launch in India is being rumoured for quite a while. The smartphone is said to be a rebadged version of the Redmi Note 11 Pro+, which was launched in China earlier this year. While the company is yet to confirm the Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge launch date, a new report claims that the launch is imminent.

Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge will launch in India in two colours - Camo Green and Stealth Black. The 91Mobiles report, citing tipster Ishan Agarwal, have also claimed that the device will launch with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. As we mentioned above, the smartphone’s official launch date remains unknown.

The USP of the Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge, aka the Redmi Note 11 Pro+, is its 120W fast charging support. The phone packs a 4500 mAh battery under the hood. It draws power from a MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC.

At the front, there is a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The screen has a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass Victus. It comes with a hole-punch cutout at the top centre for the 16MP front camera. It does not come with an in-display fingerprint scanner but instead offers a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

On the back, the device has a triple-camera setup. It has a 108MP primary camera, an 8MP ultrawide camera and a 2MP depth sensor. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, and USB Type-C port.