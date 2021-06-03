WWDC 2021: New MacBook Pro models could launch at the iOS 15 Apple Event

Apple may unveil a new MacBook Pro model with more ports and without a Touch Bar.

WWDC 2021 kicks off on June 7. The annual developer Apple event will introduce new versions of software across the Apple ecosystem, including iOS 15, iPadOS 15, macOS 12, etc. Apple is also rumoured to launch a new MacBook Pro at the event on June 7. A new report corroborates these rumours, claiming that the new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro launch is scheduled for June during WWDC 2021.

Apple typically unveils new software for its devices across various platforms. The upcoming Apple Event is expected to unveil iOS 15, iPadOS 15, watchOS 7, macOS 12, and tvOS 14. Apple could unveil a new MacBook Pro and other hardware products at the WWDC 2021. A MacRumors report, citing Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives’ investor note, claims that Apple has a “few surprises” in-store. Ives claims that the new MacBook Pros will launch at the WWDC 2021. He, however, claims that they will feature the already-existing M1 chip.

Reports in the past claimed that the upcoming Pro MacBook models will come in 14-inch and 16-inch display sizes. The two variants are expected to come with a more powerful version of the M1 chip, or even possibly the M2 chip. Bloomberg recently claimed that Apple will launch the two variants with different chips codenamed Jade C-Chop and Jade C-Die.

The two chips will feature eight high-performance cores and two energy-efficient cores. The main difference will lie in the GPU department. Both models will feature 16 or 32 GPU cores. In comparison, the M1 chip comes with four performance and four efficiency cores. It also has eight graphics cores. Apple already has a 13-inch M1 MacBook Pro that was launched last year. The upcoming Apple Silicon will also support up to 64GB of RAM as opposed to 16GB on the current M1 chip.

The upcoming 2021 MacBook Pro models are tipped to get a major design overhaul. The lower-end 14-inch Apple MacBook Pro is codenamed J314, whereas the 16-inch variant is codenamed J316. Both models will come with a redesigned chassis and magnetic charging.

The new MacBook Pro model will have more ports. The right side of the MacBook Pro will have an HDMI port, and an SD card reader slot. It will have three USB Type-C ports as opposed to four on the current generation. Two out of the three Type-C ports will be placed on the left edge. The report also reveals that MagSafe is making a comeback on the MacBook, with the slot located on the left side of the machine.