Apple M1-powered MacBook Pro, Mac mini, MacBook Air go on sale today in India: Check price, specifications

Apple MacBook Pro, Mac mini, and MacBook Air sale starts on November 17 in India. The new Mac products announced on November 10 at the One More Thing Apple Event, come with Apple’s new Silicon for the Mac - The M1 chip.

MacBook Air price in India, specifications

Apple MacBook Air with M1 chip price in India starts at Rs 92,900. For the price, users get a 7-core GPU MacBook Air with 256GB SSD. Apple is also making an 8-core GPU MacBook Air with 512GB SSD priced at Rs 1,17,900 in India.

MacBook Air is the first Mac to get powered by the M1 chip. Apple claims that the m1 chip enables the MacBook Air, which is the world’s best-selling 13-inch NoteBook, to do stuff that wasn’t possible before. The MacBook Air’s 13-inch display comes with support for P3 colours.

The 8-core CPU performs up to 3.5x faster than the previous generation, whereas the 8-core GPU, graphics are up to 5x faster.

The new MacBook Air with M1 chip comes without a fan and is claimed to offer up to 15 hours of wireless web browsing and up to 18 hours of video playback — the longest battery life ever on a MacBook Air.

Apple MacBook Pro price in India, specifications

Apple MacBook Pro with M1 chip price in India starts at Rs 1,22,900. For the price, users get the 8-core GPU MacBook Pro with 256GB SSD. There is also a 512GB SSD variant of the M1-powered MacBook Pro priced at Rs 1,42,900.

The 13.3-inch MacBook Pro gets powered by the new Apple M1 silicon, replacing the older models with Intel x86 chip. The 8-core CPU, when paired with the MacBook Pro’s active cooling system, is up to 2.8x faster than the previous generation.

Apple also claims that the 8-core GPU is up to five times faster. With up to 17 hours of wireless web browsing and up to 20 hours of video playback, MacBook Pro delivers up to twice the battery life of the previous generation and the longest battery life ever on a Mac.

Like the MacBook Air, the MacBook Pro also features the Neural Engine for high-speed machine learning. There is also Secure Enclave for best-in-class security with features like Touch ID.

MacBook Pro features a Touch Bar and comes with a Magic Keyboard. It also comes with studio-quality mics for clear recordings and calls. The new ISP also enables sharper images and more detail in shadows and highlights on video calls.

Apple Mac mini price in India

The new Mac mini with M1 chip has been priced in India at Rs 64,900. For the price, users get 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD configuration. There is also a higher storage configuration of the Mac mini with 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD priced at Rs 84,900 in India.

The new Mac mini features an 8-core CPU with up to 3x faster performance than the previous generation. There is also an 8-core GPU that delivers up to six times an increase in graphics performance, allowing Mac mini to handle performance-intensive tasks like complex 3D rendering with ease.

Apple claims that machine learning (ML) on Mac mini is 15 times faster over the previous generation and 5x faster than the best-selling Windows desktop in its price range.

Other Mac mini features include Wi-Fi 6 for faster wireless performance and the Secure Enclave in M1 for best-in-class security.