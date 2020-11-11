Apple launches new Mac mini with M1 chip in India for Rs 64,900

Apple has launched the new Mac mini in India alongside the new 13-inch MacBook Air and MacBook Pro at the One More Thing Apple Event. The new Mac mini comes with Apple’s new silicon, the M1-chip, and is priced at Rs 64,900. Mac mini will be available in India starting November 17.

The new Mac mini features an 8-core CPU with up to 3x faster performance than the previous generation. There is also an 8-core GPU that delivers up to six times an increase in graphics performance, allowing Mac mini to handle performance-intensive tasks like complex 3D rendering with ease.

Apple claims that machine learning (ML) on Mac mini is 15 times faster over the previous generation and 5x faster than the best-selling Windows desktop in its price range.

The M1-powered Mac mini can compile code in Xcode up to 3x faster and render a complex timeline in Final Cut Pro up to 6x faster. Mac mini also features an advanced thermal design to sustain performance while staying cool and quiet. It offers support for up to two displays including Apple’s Pro Display XDR in full 6K resolution.

Other Mac mini features include Wi-Fi 6 for faster wireless performance and the Secure Enclave in M1 for best-in-class security.

Mac mini price in India is set at Rs 64,900 for the 8GB / 256GB variant, whereas the 8GB/ 512GB model is priced at Rs 84,900.

Mac mini with Apple M1 goes on sale in India from November 17.