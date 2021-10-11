MARKET NEWS

English
WhatsApp will let you pause voice recordings in future

It was spotted in the development build for the iOS version

Moneycontrol News
October 11, 2021 / 12:10 PM IST
The feature is currently in testing


You may soon be able to pause while recording a voice message and resume from where you left it, according to a report from WABetainfo.

This will be useful for people who send multiple voice messages during a chat, as it will let them pause in between takes, if they have to take care of something else. This will also save you time, by not forcing you to record the whole thing again, which is the way voice messages work.

It's not clear when this feature will be available to general users since it's not even in the public Beta for iOS and Android yet. WABetainfo spotted the feature in the development builds for iOS but stated that it will arrive in Beta for iOS and Android sometime later.

In another development, WhatsApp said it has banned 20,70,000 Indian accounts as part of its compliance report. Around 95 percent of the bans were due to unauthorised usage for automated messaging or bulk messaging.

WhatsApp said it received 420 user reports spanning across account support (105), ban appeal (222), other support (34), product support (42) and safety (17) during August. During this period, 41 accounts were "actioned", as per the report.

Not all reports that were reviewed were included as actionable for many different reasons, including users needing access to their accounts for features or user-requested restorations in case of false bans.

Moneycontrol News
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.