you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

WhatsApp banned over 2 million Indian accounts in August

WhatsApp, in its latest report, said it received 420 user reports spanning across account support (105), ban appeal (222), other support (34), product support (42) and safety (17) during August. During this period, 41 accounts were "actioned", as per the report.

PTI
October 02, 2021 / 01:38 PM IST

About two million Indian accounts were banned by WhatsApp, while 420 grievance reports were received by the messaging platform in August, according to its compliance report. In its latest report released on Tuesday, WhatsApp said 20,70,000 Indian accounts were banned on WhatsApp during the said period.

An Indian account is identified via a +91 phone number, it added. Previously, the Facebook-owned company had stated that more than 95 per cent of bans are due to the unauthorised use of automated or bulk messaging (spam). The global average number of accounts that WhatsApp bans to prevent abuse on its platform is around 8 million accounts per month.

WhatsApp explained that "Accounts Actioned" denotes reports where it took remedial action based on the report. Taking action denotes either banning an account or a previously banned account being restored as a result of the complaint.

Also, reports may have been reviewed but not included as ''Actioned'' for many reasons, including the user needing assistance to access their account or to use some features, user-requested restoration of a banned account and the request is denied, or if the reported account does not violate the laws of India or WhatsApp''s Terms of Service.

Over three million Indian accounts were banned by WhatsApp, while 594 grievance reports were received by the messaging platform between June 16 and July 31. The new IT rules – which came into effect on May 26 – require large digital platforms (with over 5 million users) to publish compliance reports every month, mentioning the details of complaints received and action taken.

Previously, WhatsApp had emphasised that being an end-to-end encrypted platform, it has no visibility into the content of any messages. Besides the behavioural signals from accounts, it relies on available unencrypted information, including user reports, profile photos, group photos and descriptions as well as advanced AI tools and resources to detect and prevent abuse on its platform, it had said.
PTI
Tags: #India #Technology #WhatsApp
first published: Oct 2, 2021 01:38 pm

