App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Aug 29, 2018 05:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

WhatsApp starts radio campaign to address fake news

As part of campaign, 30-second radio messages will air as ads on various channels in Hindi

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom


Facebook-owned messaging app WhatsApp, which is in the middle of a controversy with the Indian government over fake news, said it has started a radio campaign to tackle the issue.


"As a part of the on-going educational campaign by WhatsApp on safety, WhatsApp has initiated a radio campaign this week to create awareness about misinformation circulated on the platform. Through this radio campaign, WhatsApp urges users to be cognizant of the messages they receive and be mindful before forwarding," WhatsApp says in a statement on Wednesday.


These short 30-second radio messages will air as ads on various channels in Hindi, with the main message of "mil kar mitaayein afwaahon ka bazar" (let's together eradicate the rumours in the market).


Over the past few months, Minister of Electronics and Information Technology Ravi Shankar Prasad has been asking the messaging platform to fix the issue of origin of fake and inciting messages.


Prasad also met WhatsApp head Chris Daniels earlier this month, said the Facebook-owned messaging app has contributed significantly to India's digital story but it needs to find solutions to deal with "sinister developments" like mob lynching and revenge porn.

He also asked Daniels to set up a corporate entity in India, appoint a grievance officer and find a technical solution to tracing the origin of fake messages on its platform.

"WhatsApp stands committed in its efforts to address these issues jointly with civil society, stakeholders and the government," the messaging platform said in a statement on Wednesday.

First Published on Aug 29, 2018 05:14 pm

tags #MEITY #radio #WhatsApp

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.