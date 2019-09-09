Vivo Z1X vs Z1Pro: Specifications, price, features comparison

Parameters Vivo Z1X Vivo Z1Pro Display 6.38-inch Super AMOLED display with an in-display fingerprint scanner and a water-drop notch. 6.53-inch Full HD+ display with a resolution of 1080 * 2340 pixels and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It comes with a punch-hole display. Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC with Adreno 616 GPU Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC with Adreno 616 GPU RAM and Storage options 6GB + 64GB, 6GB + 128GB, expandable via microSD 4GB + 64GB, 6GB + 64GB, 6GB + 128GB, expandable via microSD Rear Camera Triple camera setup with a 48MP f/1.79 Sony IMX582 sensor + 8MP + 2MP sensors Triple camera setup with 16MP (f/1.78) + 8MP + 2MP sensors Front camera 32MP f/2.0 sensor 32MP f/2.0 sensor Battery 4,500 mAh with 22.5W Vivo Flash Charge 5,000 mAh with fast charging support OS Android 9.0 based Funtouch OS 9.1 Android 9.0 based Funtouch OS 9 Connectivity 4G VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, USB with OTG support. 4G VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, USB with OTG support. Colour options Fusion Blue, Phantom Purple Sonic Black, Mirror Black, Sonic Black Price 6GB + 64GB for Rs 16,990 6GB + 128GB for Rs 18,990. Rs 14,990 for 4GB + 64GB, Rs 16,990 for 6GB + 64GB, Rs 17,990 for Rs 6GB + 128GB.

Rs 599 for first year

Vivo recently launched the Z1X in India for Rs 16,990. The smartphone has similar specifications as the Z1Pro with slightly different internals. The Z1Pro is priced at Rs 14,990, which is Rs 2,000 cheaper than the Z1x. We compare the specifications of the Z1X and the Z1Pro to see what’s different between the two smartphones.