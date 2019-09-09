App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Sep 09, 2019 06:40 PM IST

Vivo Z1X vs Z1Pro: Specifications, price, features comparison

We compare the specifications of the Z1X and the Z1Pro to see what’s different between the two smartphones.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Vivo recently launched the Z1X in India for Rs 16,990. The smartphone has similar specifications as the Z1Pro with slightly different internals. The Z1Pro is priced at Rs 14,990, which is Rs 2,000 cheaper than the Z1x. We compare the specifications of the Z1X and the Z1Pro to see what’s different between the two smartphones.
ParametersVivo Z1XVivo Z1Pro
Display6.38-inch Super AMOLED display with an in-display fingerprint scanner and a water-drop notch.6.53-inch Full HD+ display with a resolution of 1080 * 2340 pixels and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It comes with a punch-hole display.
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC with Adreno 616 GPUQualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC with Adreno 616 GPU
RAM and Storage options6GB + 64GB, 6GB + 128GB, expandable via microSD4GB + 64GB, 6GB + 64GB, 6GB + 128GB, expandable via microSD
Rear CameraTriple camera setup with a 48MP f/1.79 Sony IMX582 sensor + 8MP + 2MP sensorsTriple camera setup with 16MP (f/1.78) + 8MP + 2MP sensors
Front camera32MP f/2.0 sensor32MP f/2.0 sensor
Battery4,500 mAh with 22.5W Vivo Flash Charge5,000 mAh with fast charging support
OSAndroid 9.0 based Funtouch OS 9.1Android 9.0 based Funtouch OS 9
Connectivity 4G VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, USB with OTG support.4G VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, USB with OTG support.
Colour optionsFusion Blue, Phantom PurpleSonic Black, Mirror Black, Sonic Black
Price6GB + 64GB for Rs 16,990 6GB + 128GB for Rs 18,990.

Rs 14,990 for 4GB + 64GB,

Rs 16,990 for 6GB + 64GB,

Rs 17,990 for Rs 6GB + 128GB.
 

First Published on Sep 9, 2019 06:39 pm

tags #smartphones #Vivo

