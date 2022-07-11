Vivo Y77 5G launched with MediaTek Dimensity 930 SoC, 120Hz Display, 80W Charging

Vivo has launched a new budget smartphone in its Y-series in China. The Vivo Y77 5G debuts as an affordable 5G phone with a MediaTek chipset, a sizeable battery, dual cameras, and super-fast charging.

Vivo Y77 5G Price

The Vivo Y77 5G price is set at CNY 1,499 (Roughly Rs 17,700) for the base 6GB/128GB model and CNY 1,599 (Roughly Rs 18,900) for the 8GB/128GB variant. The handset is also available in an 8GB/256GB and a 12GB/256GB configuration that will set you back CNY 1,799 (Roughly Rs 21,300) and CNY 1,999 (Roughly Rs 23,600), respectively.

Vivo Y77 5G Specifications

The Vivo Y77 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 930 SoC paired with up to12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage. The handset runs Android 12 with Vivo’s OriginOS Ocean skin on top. It packs a 4,500 mAh battery that supports 80W fast charging.

The Vivo Y77 5G sports a 6.64-inch FHD+ IPS LCD panel with a hole-punch camera cut-out. The display boasts a 120Hz refresh rate that can be adjusted to 60Hz and 90Hz as well. On the back, the Y77 5G opts for a dual-camera setup with a 50 MP primary sensor and a 2 MP macro unit. On the front, the hole-punch notch houses an 8 MP selfie camera.

Connectivity options on the Vivo Y77 include 4G LTE, 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and more. The Vivo Y77 5G is available in Summer Listening to the Sea (Blue), Crystal Powder (White), and Crystal Black colours. As of now, there is no word about the Vivo Y77 5G’s availability outside China.