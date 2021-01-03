Vivo Y20A price in India and specifications detailed as budget smartphone goes on sale

Vivo Y20A

Vivo Y20A is now on sale in India. The budget smartphone under Rs 12,000 comes in a single 3GB + 64GB storage configuration and can be purchase through the Vivo India online store. Vivo Y20A specifications include a 6.51-inch display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC and a triple-camera setup.

Vivo Y20A price in India

Vivo Y20A India price is set at Rs 11,490 for the 3GB + 64GB storage configuration. The device comes in two colours: Dawn White and Nebula Blue.

The smartphone can be purchased via the Vivo India online store. Launch offers include exchange discount and no-cost EMI options.

Vivo Y20A specifications

Vivo Y20A features a 6.51-inch HD+ IPS LCD with a 720 x 1600 resolution. The screen has a water-drop notch for the front camera and a 20:9 aspect ratio.

Under the hood, the device gets powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC. It is paired with 3GB of RAM and 64GB of internal memory. Storage can be further expanded using a microSD card.

The device packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 10W charging support.

At the back, there is a triple-camera setup. The device has a 13MP f/2.2 primary lens, coupled with a 2MP f/2.4 portrait sensor and a 2MP f/2.4 macro shooter. For selfies, the device comes with an 8MP front camera inside the notch.

It also has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

The device runs on Android 11-based Funtouch OS 11 out of the box.

Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, a micro-USB port and a 3.5mm headphone jack.