Vivo Y20A price in India and specifications detailed as budget smartphone goes on sale

Vivo Y20A specifications include a 6.51-inch display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC, and a triple-camera setup.

Moneycontrol News
January 03, 2021 / 09:16 AM IST
Vivo Y20A

Vivo Y20A

Vivo Y20A is now on sale in India. The budget smartphone under Rs 12,000 comes in a single 3GB + 64GB storage configuration and can be purchase through the Vivo India online store. Vivo Y20A specifications include a 6.51-inch display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC and a triple-camera setup.

Vivo Y20A price in India

Vivo Y20A India price is set at Rs 11,490 for the 3GB + 64GB storage configuration. The device comes in two colours: Dawn White and Nebula Blue.

The smartphone can be purchased via the Vivo India online store. Launch offers include exchange discount and no-cost EMI options.

Vivo Y20A specifications

Vivo Y20A features a 6.51-inch HD+ IPS LCD with a 720 x 1600 resolution. The screen has a water-drop notch for the front camera and a 20:9 aspect ratio.

Under the hood, the device gets powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC. It is paired with 3GB of RAM and 64GB of internal memory. Storage can be further expanded using a microSD card.

The device packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 10W charging support. 

At the back, there is a triple-camera setup. The device has a 13MP f/2.2 primary lens, coupled with a 2MP f/2.4 portrait sensor and a 2MP f/2.4 macro shooter. For selfies, the device comes with an 8MP front camera inside the notch.

It also has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

The device runs on Android 11-based Funtouch OS 11 out of the box.

Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, a micro-USB port and a 3.5mm headphone jack.
first published: Jan 3, 2021 09:16 am

