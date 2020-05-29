App
Last Updated : May 29, 2020 06:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Vivo X50 and X50 Pro launch on June 1, here's all you need to know

Apart from the main gimbal camera, the phone will also feature three other camera sensors, including a periscope lens.

Carlsen Martin

Vivo is looking to up its game in the 5G smartphone segment by launching Vivo X50 and X50 Pro on June 1.

However, the two phones, along with their entire spec sheets, have already made their way to social media.

Earlier this year, Vivo unveiled its Apex 2020 concept phone with gimbal-quality stabilization. The Chinese smartphone maker has already confirmed that the Vivo X50 Pro will be the first to feature this new gimbal camera tech. Apart from the main gimbal camera, the phone will also feature three other camera sensors, including a periscope lens.

Both the Vivo X50 and X50 Pro will support 5G connectivity. The phone will also be available in black and blue colour options. Consumers will be able to purchase the X50 Pro phones in two models – 8GB RAM & 128GB storage and 8GB RAM & 256GB storage. The Vivo X50 series will use an OLED display with a punch-hole camera cutout and curved edges.

The latest leak suggests that the Vivo X50 series will feature mid-range specifications, including the use of a Snapdragon 765G chipset. The phone will pack a 4,315 mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. Additionally, the screen will measure 6.56 inches and feature a 90Hz refresh rate.

The leak also provides details about the camera specifications. The X50 Pro’s quad-camera setup will comprise of a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel periscope camera, an 8-megapixel ultrawide snapper, and a 13-megapixel shooter with 2x optical zoom for portrait shots. On the front, the hole punch cutout will house a 32-megapixel selfie shooter.

The leak also suggests that the Vivo X50 Pro will be priced at CNY 3998 (Roughly Rs 42,350). However, we do not know whether that is the price of the base or top-end model. Vivo is also expected to unveil a standard X50 alongside the X50 Pro on Monday.

First Published on May 29, 2020 06:57 pm

tags #smartphones #Vivo

