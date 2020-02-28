Vivo launches Apex 2020 concept phone; boasts first in-display selfie camera

Vivo's Apex lineup has introduced some extraordinary smartphone concepts. The original Apex, which launched in 2018, was the first to feature an in-display fingerprint reader as well as the infamous pop-up selfie camera.

Last year, the Apex concept phone was completely buttonless and portless. The Vivo Apex 2020 brings yet another 'first' in smartphone innovation by introducing the first in-display selfie camera.

This means that the Apex 2020 doesn't have a display cutout for a notch or any moving camera module. The camera lens sits under the glass, hiding it from the naked eye. The in-display front camera takes inspiration from the first two innovations in the original Apex.

The 2020 Apex smartphone doesn't have any ports or buttons. It is an entirely wireless device. Whether it is charging or transferring data to/from the phone, it all has to be done wirelessly. While Vivo hasn't divulged the battery capacity, you will be pleased to hear that the Apex 2020 supports 60W wireless charging.

The Vivo Apex 2020 boasts of a dual-rear camera setup. The primary camera uses a 48-megapixel sensor with gimbal-like stabilisation (Stabilising the entire module rather than just the lens), which the company claims has a 200-percent extended angle of stabilising compared to traditional OIS systems.

The other sensor on the back of the 2020 Apex is a 16-megapixel periscope camera with an actual zoom range. Vivo claims that the camera has a 5x – 7.5x optical zoom, which means, at least in theory, you can achieve 7.5x zoom without any loss in image quality. The periscope structure features two groups of moving lenses and two groups of fixed lenses.

On the front, the 16-megpaixel in-display camera uses 4-in-1-pixel binning for 4-megapixel shots and is covered in glass that is six times more light transmittable than the rest of the protective glass over the screen. While Vivo isn’t known for its innovation in camera technology, the Apex 2020 sees some major firsts in the smartphone camera space. Lastly, the Apex 2020 lacks any kind of stereo speakers; audio is transmitted using third-generation Screen SoundCasting technology.

Not that the regular specs matter when dealing with a smartphone like the Apex 2020, but nevertheless, you get a Snapdragon 865 5G chipset paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The display is a 6.45-inch FHD+ (2330x1080 pixels) FullView display with extreme curvature on the edges and almost non-existent bezels. The device runs on Android 10 comes in black and white colour options.

Like Apex phones of the past, the Apex 2020 concept smartphone will never make to store shelves. While Vivo Apex concept phones are released under the “Nex” lineup, we highly doubt the Apex 2020 will be made commercially available as it stands right now as hardware won’t come cheap. It’s worth noting that even if it doesn’t become a commercial product, you can bet some of the technologies we see on the Apex 2020 will make its way on to the upcoming Vivo Nex.