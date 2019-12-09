Vivo launches V17 with the world's smallest punch-hole camera - check specs, price and availability

Vivo V17 goes on sale starting December 17 via Flipkart, Amazon and major off-line retailers.
Vivo has launched the V17 in India. The smartphone comes to India as a watered-down variant of the V17 Pro, which was launched earlier this year. Unlike the Pro model, Vivo V17 features a punch-hole screen and a redesigned camera module on the back.
Vivo V17 price and availability details
Vivo V17 comes in a single 8GB + 128GB storage variant. The smartphone has been launched for Rs 22,990 in India. Vivo V17 comes in two colour options — Midnight Ocean and Glacier Ice.
The smartphone goes on sale starting December 17 via Flipkart, Amazon and major off-line retailers.
Vivo V17 specifications
The V17 features a 6.44-inch E3 Super AMOLED Full HD+ iView display with a 1080 x 2340 resolution. The V17 features the world’s smallest punch-hole with a 2.98mm size and a 20:9 aspect ratio, which results in a 91.38 percent screen-to-body ratio. Vivo claims that the V17’s display has a peak brightness of 800 nits, and can go up to 1,200 nits in certain conditions.
Cameras on the back feature a 48MP primary sensor. The other three sensors include an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP portrait lens. For selfies, the front camera comes with a 32MP sensor inside the punch-hole.
Under the hood, there is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. Storage can be expanded up to 256GB via a microSD card.
There is a 4,500 mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging via USB Type-C. Vivo claims that the V17's battery offers juice for more than a day's worth of use.Vivo V17 comes with an in-display fingerprint scanner and face unlock for securely unlocking the smartphone.