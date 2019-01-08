Vivo Nex Dual Display Edition: All you need to know

Smartphone manufacturers have pulled out all the stops to hide the dreaded notch in their smartphones from utilising software to limiting the notch to a small teardrop, no stone has been left unturned. Vivo, Xiaomi and Oppo have completely done away with notches with the aid of pop-up and sliding front cameras. However, in the pursuit of a completely bezel-less display, Vivo has gone one step further with the Nex Dual Display Edition.

This phone utilises two displays to get rid of the front camera. The Nex Dual Display Edition features a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display at the front with a maximum resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and a secondary display at the rear with a 5.5-inch FHD AMOLED panel. The dual displays on the phone eliminate the need of a front camera setup, offering a bezel-less design, devoid of a notch. The display on the back of the phone allows you to capture amazing selfies with the phone’s rear triple camera setup.

Moreover, the Lunar Ring located over the triple-camera setup does a surprisingly good job illuminating your face in dark spaces. Vivo promises customers that the rear display isn’t just for show, letting you add photos to customise the look of the phone. The Nex Dual Display Edition is equipped with 12-MP, 2-MP and a TOF (tine-of-flight) 3D camera. The phone’s main 12-megapixel camera features a Sony IMX363 sensor and uses four-axis optical stabilisation to minimum camera shake while capturing videos. The 2-megapixel shooter and TOF camera combined with the beautification software ensure you get perfect selfie even in low light. Additionally, the 3D lens on the TOF camera can also map a face to create personalised beauty filters.Apart from offering an innovative method of getting rid of the notch, the phone is powered by a 3,500-mAh battery, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor and 10 GB RAM, all focused on combining beauty and innovation with powerful performance. The Vivo Nex Dual Display Edition packs in everything you’d expect in traditional flagship phones with the added advantage of having two displays.