Vedanta chairman invites investment in semiconductor and display glass business

The Vedanta Group chairman went on to re-iterate his commitment to transform India into a semiconductor and diplay glass manufacturing hub.

Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal expressed Vedanta's commitment to semiconductor manufacturing via a tweet. Agarwal went on to call the semiconductor chips keys to young India's dreams, as he wrote in Hindi, 'issi chip mein chupi hai yuva bharat ke sapno ki chaabi'.

The tweet highlights the challenges the multinational mining company faces as it has forayed into the semiconductor business.

Vedanta Group’s new ambitious semiconductor venture received a setback with the collapse of its joint venture (JV) with Hon Hai Technology Group, widely known as Foxconn. However, Vedanta said it plans to proceed with its semiconductor business venture despite Foxconn pulling out.

Agarwal went on to reiterate his commitment to transforming India into a semiconductor and display glass manufacturing hub. At the same time, he urged companies all over the world to invest in the sector, citing the huge potential India has.

"We need several ventures to help India become a semiconductor and display glass hub. We welcome Foxconn and the whole world to come and invest in this sector," Agarwal said.

The chairman also expressed gratitude towards his team and towards the government for taking 'proactive steps' towards self-sufficiency in manufacturing semiconductor chips and display glass, the two sectors in which India and many other countries rely on China.

"We are thankful to our government for taking proactive steps towards realising the dream of atmanirbharta and electronics. I am proud of my team that has worked hard for the last one and a half years," Agarwal tweeted.

The mining industry veteran ended his tweet by claiming that India is unstoppable and said that the country will build another silicon valley here.

"Nobody can stop our country from building another silicon valley. This is a turning point for our country," the Vedanta Chairman tweeted.

On July 12, the Vedanta chairman also said that the company is committed to making sizable investments across business verticals in the coming years at the company’s annual general meeting (AGM) for FY23.