Tata showcases Harrier's side-profile; bookings begin at Rs 30,000

Tata Motors is promoting its Harrier SUV gradually by periodically showcasing details of the car. With the launch of the vehicle scheduled for early 2019, the company has started accepting bookings at Rs 30,000 at authorised showrooms and their website. Tata simultaneously released another teaser video showcasing the side profile of the Harrier.



The new benchmark of SUVs, the majestic Tata Harrier that’s #BornOfPedigree is now open for bookings. Drive home this perfect blend of performance and poise in early 2019. Click here to book your Tata Harrier now: https://t.co/EuZshQBH8c pic.twitter.com/xpnVTyQOqi

— Tata Motors (@TataMotors) October 16, 2018

Showcased as the H5X concept at the 2018 Auto Expo, the Tata Harrier is one of the most anticipated SUVs in India and a series of videos have been released showcasing the SUV's capabilities from the land terrain response system, the Kryotech engine and the Omega ARC platform.

From the video released, the Harrier looks heavily inspired by the Land Rover SUVs. The concept vehicle showcased at the expo was highly appreciated and Tata Motors announced that 80 percent of the design would make it to the production spec SUV.

As the company is releasing information about the vehicle, it does look like a lot of the marquee designs are being incorporated in the Harrier, including the slit-like DRLs, the raked roofline and big wheels. Design language follows Tata's Impact Design 2.0 and is based on the Omega ARC platform derived from the L550 platform seen on the Discovery Sport.

The Harrier will receives Tata's all-new Kryotec 2-litre engine based on Fiat's 2-litre multi-jet powering the Jeep Compass. The engine is reported to produce 140 PS at 3,750 rpm and 350 Nm of peak torque mated to a six-speed manual. There should be both a two-wheel drive as well as a four-wheel drive variant on offer.

The Harrier will include all top-line features like the touchscreen infotainment system, steering mounted controls, automatic climate control, electrically operated mirrors, six airbags and reverse parking camera.

No pricing details have been announced as of now, but expect prices to be in the range of Rs 13-15 lakh.