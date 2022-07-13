English
    Spotify acquires music trivia game Heardle

    The music streaming company says the look and feel of the game will remain the same and will still be free to play

    Moneycontrol News
    July 13, 2022 / 02:17 PM IST
    (Image Courtesy: Gabby Jones/Bloomberg)

    Music streaming platform Spotify has announced that it has acquired the music trivia game Heardle. A copycat of the enormously popular word game Wordle, Heardle players have to guess a popular song after hearing the opening notes.

    Spotify said it sees Heardle as more than a trivia game, it wants to leverage it as a music discovery tool.

    "Playing Heardle might just help you to rediscover old tracks you may have thought you’d forgotten… discover amazing new artists, or finally put a title to that wordless melody you’ve had caught in your head forever," Spotify said in a statement.

    Players get six chances to guess the song. The first clue is a one-second intro, with the length of the snippet growing with each attempt.

    Whether they get it right or not, players can listen to the full song after their attempts and, like Wordle, the game is limited to one song a day.

    Spotify said it is always looking for ways to enhance music discovery and create "innovative and playful ways to enhance music discovery and help artists reach new fans".

    The music streaming company said that the look and feel of the game will remain the same and will still be free to play.

    From July 13, players will be able to listen to the full song (after their attempts) on Spotify.

    Spotify said it will start the initial rollout for users in the US, the UK, Ireland, Canada, Australia and New Zealand, with more regions to follow.

    "Further down the road, we are also planning to integrate Heardle and other interactive experiences more fully into Spotify to allow music lovers to connect more deeply with artists and challenge friends—and have some fun in the process," the company said.
    Tags: #Heardle #Music guessing game #Music Streaming #Spotify #Wordle
    first published: Jul 13, 2022 02:17 pm
