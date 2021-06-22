Sony SRS-XB13 Extra Bass portable Bluetooth speaker with IP67 rating launched in India

Sony recently launched the SRS-XB13 Extra Bass portable wireless speaker in India. The SRS-XB13 is an affordable Bluetooth speaker that will set you back Rs 3,990. It is available across both online and offline retailers including Flipkart, Amazon, Sony Center, and other major retail outlets across India.

The Sony SRS-XB13 features a single top-firing speaker and a rated frequency response range of 20-20,000Hz. The speaker has a single 46mm driver and supports the SBC and AAC Bluetooth codecs. The SRS-XB13 also packs a passive radiator that aids in producing deep and punchy bass sound. The speaker joins Sony’s Extra Bass lineup which is known to deliver a more bass-heavy sonic signature.

The Sony SRS-XB13 can be paired over Bluetooth 4.2 and also supports Google Fast Pair. Additionally, the in-built microphone allows you to enjoy hands-free calling. The SRX-XB13 charges over a USB Type-C port and can deliver up to 16 hours of playback in a single charge.

Sony’s new affordable Bluetooth speaker features a compact design and weighs a meager 253 grams. It is designed for outdoor use courtesy of the IP67 rating, which makes the SRS-XB13 Extra Bass dust and water-resistant. The IP67 rating ensures that the speaker can easily handle rain and even be submerged in water for a few minutes.

The Sony SRS-XB13 Extra Bass features a USB cable in the box for charging. The speaker is available in Black, Light Blue, Pink, Powder Blue, Taupe, and Yellow colours. The Sony SRS-XB13 will go up against other compact affordable Bluetooth speakers like the JBL Go 3.