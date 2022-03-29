Sony reportedly has more than its subscription service to announce this week

(Image Courtesy: Sony)

There have been rumours floating about that Sony's subscription service "Project Spartacus" will finally be unveiled in April.

Spartacus will reportedly be a competitor to Microsoft's Xbox Game Pass, an all-for-one subscription service that bundles first and third party games, along with the ability to use Xbox Cloud Gaming and Xbox Live Gold included in the cost on consoles.

Also Read: CES 2022: Sony's PlayStation VR 2 offers 4K and comes with sense controllers

Industry insider Greg Miller, host of the PS I Love You podcast on Kinda Funny Games, believes that Sony might have more in store than just Project Spartacus. In a cryptic tweet, Miller hinted at three rumours he had heard.

While he didn't go into specifics, he stirred the hive enough for speculation to run rampant. Project Spartacus has been rumoured for a while now and Sony will apparently provide three-tier subscription plans to choose from, each providing various benefits.

Another rumour is that Sony might showcase PSVR2, which was announced at CES 2022 this year. The company might finally be ready to discuss price and availability of the product.

Also Read: Rumour has it that a Bloodborne PC port is ready

One more possibility is that Sony might announce Bloodborne for the PlayStation 5 and PC. There have been various rumours of a PC port of the popular souls-like PlayStation 4 game, to be in development at Blue Point studios, and apparently they already have a finished build of the remaster.