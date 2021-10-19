MARKET NEWS

Rumour has it that a Bloodborne PC port is ready

There is also talk of Blue Point working on a remaster of the game

Moneycontrol News
October 19, 2021 / 12:43 PM IST
Apparently a play test of the port was held in 2020

If rumours are to be believed, Sony has already finished work on a PC port for the PlayStation 4 exclusive, Bloodborne.

Part of the souls-like genre and helmed by Hidetaka Miyazaki, the man responsible for games such as Demon's Souls, Dark Souls, Sekiro and the upcoming Elden Ring, Bloodborne was received extremely well by critics and fans alike at launch.

A PC port of the game has been rumoured for some time and given Sony's recent trend of bringing some of its exclusives to the PC like Horizon Zero Dawn and Days Gone along with the announced Uncharted remaster's, Bloodborne is looking like a sure thing.

The rumour train started with Colin Moriarty proclaiming earlier in this month that Bluepoint was working on a remaster for the game.

Bluepoint Games became Sony's fourth studio acquisition in 2021 and has a long history with PlayStation, having worked on the Demon's Souls remake for PlayStation 5 and other Sony franchises such as Metal Gear Solid, Shadow of The Colossus, Uncharted and more.

Then XboxEra Podcast co-founder Nick “Shpeshal Nick” Baker said a PC port of the game was already done and Bluepoint Games would be handling the remaster for the PlayStation 5. There might be a sequel, too.

In 2020, PC Gaming Inquisition claimed that the Bloodborne PC port had undergone a play test and would not be able to support framerates over 60 fps.

first published: Oct 19, 2021 12:42 pm

