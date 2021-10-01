MARKET NEWS

English
Bluepoint Games becomes Sony's 4th studio acquisition in 2021

Bluepoint have had a long history with the PlayStation brand and have remastered several classics

Moneycontrol News
October 01, 2021 / 12:08 PM IST
Bluepoint has worked with many Sony properties

PlayStation Studios has welcomed Bluepoint Games, as the fourth new member to the family in 2021.

To many, it seemed like a natural move. Bluepoint has worked on many original PlayStation properties including Metal Gear Solid, Shadow of The Colossus, Uncharted and more. They have primarily remastered games between Sony's console generations and their only non-Sony contribution has been a port of the original Titanfall to the Xbox 360.

In an interview with IGN, Herman Hulst, head of PlayStation Studios said, "Bluepoint is now in a place where there's hardly an entity imaginable that knows PlayStation better than they do, because they've worked with so many different teams on their respective, iconic franchises that they've had a developer insight in a wonderful way,"

Bluepoint Games President, Marco Thrush, conveyed that the studio's next project, will not be a remaster but an original title. Thrush said that making the transition from remasters like Gravity Rush and Uncharted: Legacy Collection, to full remakes like Demon's Souls for the PlayStation 5 was a test to see, whether they could handle an original title.

The studio started with 15 employees and grew to 95 people, during the production of the Demon's Souls remake.

"Our team is a very highly experienced team, the average experience among most people is about 15 years, and all of them come from original development. It's not like we're a bunch of developers that got trained up on making remasters and remakes," said Thrush.

"We have that original game development mindset in our hearts, and that's what we're now ready, finally ready with the support of Sony to push forward and show what we can do, and show what PlayStation can do," Thrush added.

Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Bluepoint Games #Sony #Sony PlayStation
first published: Oct 1, 2021 12:08 pm

