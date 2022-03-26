English
    Sony to unveil PlayStation subscription as soon as next week

    The service, which has been in development under the codename Spartacus, is Sony’s answer to Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox Game Pass, a sort of Netflix for video games that has amassed more than 25 million subscribers.

    Bloomberg
    March 26, 2022 / 08:24 AM IST
    A PlayStation advertisement during a gaming event. Photographer: Krisztian Bocsi/Bloomberg

    Sony Group Corp. is preparing to introduce a new video game subscription service for the PlayStation as early as next week, said people familiar with the plans.

    The service, which has been in development under the codename Spartacus, is Sony’s answer to Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox Game Pass, a sort of Netflix for video games that has amassed more than 25 million subscribers. Sony’s will debut with a splashy lineup of hit games from recent years, said the people, who requested anonymity because the plans are private.

    Sony’s new service will combine two of its current offerings, PlayStation Now and PlayStation Plus. Customers will be able to choose from multiple tiers offering catalogs of modern games and classics from older PlayStation eras.

    Documents obtained by Bloomberg last year showed the most expensive tier will also give players access to extended demos and the ability to stream games over the internet. A spokesperson for Sony didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

    PlayStation consoles have outsold Xboxes in recent years, but Sony lags behind Microsoft’s efforts in the streaming market. Xbox Game Pass offers hundreds of games for $10 a month. One of Game Pass’s biggest selling points is that subscribers get access to many titles on the same day they go on sale in stores for $60 or $70 each. That includes this year’s much-anticipated Microsoft sci-fi game Starfield.

    Sony will likely be at a disadvantage there. The new service is not expected to feature its biggest titles on the day they come out. The upcoming God of War Ragnarök, for example, is unlikely to be offered on the streaming platform right away, said one of the people familiar with the plan.
    Bloomberg
    Tags: #Microsoft Corp #Sony #Sony PlayStation #Xbox game pass
    first published: Mar 26, 2022 08:16 am
