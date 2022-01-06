CES 2022: Sony's PlayStation VR 2 offers 4K and comes with sense controllers

(Image Courtesy: Sony)

Sony's PlayStation VR 2 (PSVR 2) headset has been made official at CES 2022. The Japanese tech giant unveiled the new Virtual Reality (VR) headset, after previously teasing it online.

The 4K OLED screens offer a resolution of 2000 x 2040 for each eye, and also support HDR. It also has eye tracking for accuracy and comes with a field-of-view of 110 degrees.

PSVR 2 has a motion sensor, that can detect motion in six-axis and works in conjunction with a infrared based proximity sensor. The headset has four cameras, and rumble functionality aka vibration feedback.

Also Read: CES 2022: Nvidia announces RTX 3080 Ti, RTX 3070 Ti laptop GPUs alongside budget desktop GPU

The headset will be exclusive for use with the PlayStation 5 and Sony announced that Horizon: Call of the Mountain will be the first PSVR 2 game.

Call of the Mountain is set in the worlds of Horizon: Zero Dawn and the upcoming Horizon: Forbidden West, and has been designed to take advantage of the PlayStation VR 2.

Also Read: Sony's PlayStation brand acquires Firespite Ltd

Being developed by Guerrilla Games and Firespite, players will experience the game, through the eyes of a brand new character in the series.

Along with the headset, Sony will also ship the PlayStation VR 2 Sense controller, which the company says will, "create an incredibly deep feeling of immersion."

The controller has its own six-axis motion sensing system, finger touch detection and the normal face buttons, and triggers that you get with the PlayStation 5 controller.

It also supports haptic feedback, using a single actuator per unit.

Both, the headset and the controller, will use USB Type-C for connections and the Sense controller has built-in-batteries that can be charged over USB Type-C.