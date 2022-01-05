CES 2022: Nvidia announces RTX 3080 Ti, RTX 3070 Ti laptop GPUs alongside budget desktop GPU

At CES 2022, Nvidia has announced two new laptop GPUs alongside an entry-level desktop graphics card. The Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti and RTX 3070 Ti notebook GPUs are set to replace the previous-generation RTX 2080 Super and RTX 2070 Super laptop GPUs, respectively. Nvidia also teased a new flagship desktop GPU in the form of the RTX 3090 Ti.

Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti, RTX 3070 Ti

The Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti and RTX 3070 Ti join Nvidia's current range of RTX-30 series laptop GPUs. The two new graphics cards aim to offer desktop-grade performance in a mobile device.

The Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti features 16GB of GDDR6 memory and will arrive on flagship gaming laptops with a starting price of $2,499 (Roughly Rs 1,90,800). Nvidia claims that the laptop version of the RTX 3080 Ti can deliver faster performance than the desktop Titan RTX GPU from the previous generation. Laptops with the RTX 3080 Ti will be capable of running games at 120fps in 1440p resolution.

The Nvidia RTX 3070 Ti will find its way on laptops starting from $1,499 (Roughly Rs 1,14,450). The RTX 3070 Ti, which is touted to be up to 70 percent faster than the RTX 2070 Super and is capable of delivering “excellent 1440p performance”.

Nvidia RTX 3050

Nvidia also announced the budget RTX 3050 desktop GPU, which will set you back Rs 22,200 or $249 in the US. The new RTX 3050 GPU will be available globally from January 27. The cards will be offered from brands like Asus, Zotac, Gigabyte, MSI, Palit, and Inno3D, among others, although no Founder Edition cards will be offered.

The Nvidia RTX 3050 is based on the same Tensor architecture as past RTX 30-series GPUs and features 2nd gen RT cores and 3rd Gen Tensor cores. The GPU features 2560 CUDA cores, a base clock speed of 1.55GHz, and a boost clock speed of 1.78GHz. The budget RTX GPU also comes with 8GB of GDDR6 memory and a 128-bit wide memory bus.

Nvidia RTX 3090 Ti

Team Green also revealed a new flagship desktop GPU at CES 2022. The Nvidia RTX 3090 Ti features 24GB of GDDR6X memory with an improved 21Gbps memory bandwidth. It is capable of 40 teraflops of single precision compute performance, which is around 11 percent faster than the RTX 3090. Nvidia will announce more details about its new flagship GPU later this month.