Sony acquires Valkyrie Entertainment, completes fifth acquisition of the year

Sony has announced that it has acquired Seattle-based game development studio Valkyrie Entertainment. This completes the company's fifth acquisition for the year after it acquired Returnal creators Housemarque , port studio Nixxes Software , The Persistence developers Firespite and remaster studio Bluepoint Games , who handled the remake of Demon's Souls for the PlayStation 5.

Valkyrie Entertainment has been a support studio on many major releases, the latest of which are God of War (2018), Halo Infinite and the sequel to God of War, Ragnarok, which will be released next year.

It has lent its talent to some of the industry's biggest studios including Microsoft and Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment.

“Valkyrie Entertainment is a highly adaptable and respected studio which has produced high-quality work on a range of platforms from console to PC; and a variety of styles from action to games-as-a-service titles,” said Hermen Hulst, Head of PlayStation Studios in a blog post.

“Valkyrie’s diverse capabilities will be welcomed by every team at PlayStation Studios as we continue to focus on delivering extraordinary gaming experiences,” Hulst added.

In other news, Sony is rumoured to be working on a competitor to the popular Xbox Game Pass, supposedly codenamed Project Spartacus. The subscription service will provide access to classic PlayStation titles from the PS1, PS2, PS3 and PSP era. PlayStation Now is also rumoured to be part of the package.