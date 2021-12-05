Sony's Spartacus service for PlayStation could be its answer to Xbox Game Pass: Report

Sony is looking to take on Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass subscription with a new service. Sony currently offers two subscription services, PlayStation Now and PlayStation Plus. However, the tech major is looking to merge the two services into one offering.



SCOOP: Sony is planning a new subscription service, code-named Spartacus, to take on Xbox Game Pass. It's being pitched as a three-tier service that will merge PlayStation Now with PlayStation Plus. Highest tier could include PS1/PS2/PSP games https://t.co/rz5tC3ExcR

— Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) December 3, 2021

According to a report by Bloomberg, the new service, codename “Spartacus”, will offer PlayStation users access to a catalog of modern and classic games for a monthly fee.

The tweet suggests that Sony will retain the PlayStation Plus branding but will phase out PlayStation Now. Previously, PlayStation Plus currently offers access to the majority of online multiplayer games, while PlayStation Now offers a catalog of games to download or stream.

However, the all-in-one service codenamed Spartacus is expected to offer three tiers, one of which will offer PlayStation Plus perks. Another would provide access to a library of PS4 and eventually” PS5 games and the last tier will give subscribers access to “extended demos, game streaming, and a library of classic PS1, PS2, PS3, and PSP games.”

It is worth mentioning that Bloomberg notes that some aspects of the service may not be finalised just yet. The report also suggests that the new service could be made available for PS4 and PS5 owners. With the new Spartacus subscription, Sony could be looking to take on Microsoft’s highly successful Game Pass Ultimate service.