PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
Upcoming Webinar :Register now for 'ULIP as an investment during economic recovery' powered by Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Snapchat launches astrology profiles, friendship compatibility tests: How to use new features

In order to use the astrology feature on Snapchat, users just need to know their place and time of birth.

Moneycontrol News
December 15, 2020 / 08:48 AM IST

Snapchat has launched new astrological features, which aim to help users stay better connected with their friends on the mobile application. With this new feature, Snapchat users can create their astrological profile and check astrological compatibility with their pals.

Astrology is an ancient practice of analysing people's personalities based on the position of the stars at the time of their birth. Now, Snapchat has brought the practice to its users. For this, it has partnered with Cosmopolitan’s US astrologer, Aurora Tower, to provide chart readings to Snapchatters in the shape of their ‘Astrological Profile’ and ‘Astrological Compatibility’.

The ‘Astrological Profile’ on Snapchat covers all the ten planets - Sun, Moon, Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, Neptune, Pluto and Uranus.

In order to use this feature, users just need to know the place and time of birth. Here's how to add astrology readout to Snapchat:

> Open Snapchat and click on profile icon in the top-left corner

Close

Related stories

> Under the name, tap the purple zodiac symbol

> Enter time and place of birth, and click on "Complete"

Snapchat users can also check their compatibility with friends using astrological predictions. It covers five aspects, including attraction, intensity, tension, support and harmony. The feature will also provide a compatibility summary between Snapchatters. The Astrological Compatibility can be accessed only if the other user has also opted in for their astrological profile on Snapchat.

The new features are available for Snapchat users globally on Android and iOS.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Current Affairs #Snapchat #Technology
first published: Dec 15, 2020 08:48 am

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | US experts give nod to Pfizer vaccine; Astrazeneca to combine its dose with Russian shots in testing

Coronavirus Essential | US experts give nod to Pfizer vaccine; Astrazeneca to combine its dose with Russian shots in testing

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.