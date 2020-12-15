Snapchat launches astrology profiles, friendship compatibility tests: How to use new features

Snapchat has launched new astrological features, which aim to help users stay better connected with their friends on the mobile application. With this new feature, Snapchat users can create their astrological profile and check astrological compatibility with their pals.

Astrology is an ancient practice of analysing people's personalities based on the position of the stars at the time of their birth. Now, Snapchat has brought the practice to its users. For this, it has partnered with Cosmopolitan’s US astrologer, Aurora Tower, to provide chart readings to Snapchatters in the shape of their ‘Astrological Profile’ and ‘Astrological Compatibility’.

The ‘Astrological Profile’ on Snapchat covers all the ten planets - Sun, Moon, Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, Neptune, Pluto and Uranus.

In order to use this feature, users just need to know the place and time of birth. Here's how to add astrology readout to Snapchat:

> Open Snapchat and click on profile icon in the top-left corner

> Under the name, tap the purple zodiac symbol

> Enter time and place of birth, and click on "Complete"

Snapchat users can also check their compatibility with friends using astrological predictions. It covers five aspects, including attraction, intensity, tension, support and harmony. The feature will also provide a compatibility summary between Snapchatters. The Astrological Compatibility can be accessed only if the other user has also opted in for their astrological profile on Snapchat.

The new features are available for Snapchat users globally on Android and iOS.