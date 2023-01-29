English
    Samsung's Galaxy Book 3 Series design renders leaked online

    Samsung is to launch new laptops at its Unpacked event on February 1

    Moneycontrol News
    January 29, 2023 / 04:17 PM IST
    (Image Courtesy: Mysmartprice)

    Design renders of Samsung's upcoming laptops in the Galaxy Book series have surfaced online.

    Tech publication Mysmartprice and tipster Ishan Agarwal revealed the renders and it appears that the South Korean electronics giant will have at least five models in the series.

    Samsung has officially confirmed the launch of the new laptops at its Unpacked event on February 1. It has also started taking pre-orders on the official site but hasn't revealed details.