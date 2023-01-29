Samsung's Galaxy Book 3 Series design renders leaked online

(Image Courtesy: Mysmartprice)

Design renders of Samsung's upcoming laptops in the Galaxy Book series have surfaced online.

Tech publication Mysmartprice and tipster Ishan Agarwal revealed the renders and it appears that the South Korean electronics giant will have at least five models in the series.

Samsung has officially confirmed the launch of the new laptops at its Unpacked event on February 1. It has also started taking pre-orders on the official site but hasn't revealed details.

The design renders show off stylus support for the Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360, Samsung's premium laptop convertible. It is likely to run on Intel's 13th Gen Evo i7 processor and have Windows 11 pre-installed.

A new 360-degree hinge is also on the cards.

The Galaxy Book 3 Pro will be a more traditional laptop with a choice between 14-inch and 16-inch AMOLED displays. It will also have Windows 11 out of the box and give users a choice between Intel's 13th Gen Core i5 and i7 processors.

It could have up to 16GB of DDR5 RAM and up to 1TB of internal NVMe PCIe Gen 4 SSD storage.

The standard variant of the Galaxy Book 360 will feature the same Intel Core i7 Evo 13th Gen processor and will have Windows 11 installed. It will also come with microSD card support and a 14-inch display. Like the pro model, the standard variant will support the use of a stylus, the leaks revealed.

While there are no design renders for the Galaxy Book 3 Ultra, it is believed that it will have Intel's 13th Gen Core i9 processor, with up to 32GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 1TB of PCIe Gen 4 NVMe SSD internal storage.

It will likely come with Nvidia's RTX 4070 GPU, and a 16-inch 3K AMOLED display, with a resolution of 2880 x 1800.