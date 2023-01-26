Samsung Galaxy Book 3 series launching in India alongside Galaxy S23 series, as pre-reservation begin

Samsung is launching the Galaxy S23 series in India and globally on February 1. However, the Galaxy S23 line-up won’t be the only devices launching on February 11. Samsung has also confirmed new Galaxy Book models arriving at its upcoming Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event.
The Samsung Galaxy Book 3 pre-reservations have already gone live through an official page on the Samsung India website. Customers who pre-reserve the laptop will get extra benefits worth Rs 5,000 and a shopping voucher worth Rs 2,000 that can be redeemed on the Samsung Shop app.
According to rumours, the Galaxy Book 3 series will include the Galaxy Book 3, Galaxy Book 3 Pro, and Galaxy Book 3 Ultra or Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360. The Samsung Galaxy S23 series will also include three devices – the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus, and Galaxy S23 Ultra. The Samsung Galaxy S23 series and Galaxy Book 3 series will go on sale sometime in February or early March.
Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro
16“/14" AMOLED WQXGA+ Display with 120 Hz
Intel Core i5-1340P
8 GB RAM / 512 GB Storage
Windows 11 Home
30.44 x 19.98 x 1.12 cm
0.87 kg
Beige
Graphite
