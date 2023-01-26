Samsung Galaxy Book 3 series launching in India alongside Galaxy S23 series, as pre-reservation begin

Samsung is launching the Galaxy S23 series in India and globally on February 1. However, the Galaxy S23 line-up won’t be the only devices launching on February 11. Samsung has also confirmed new Galaxy Book models arriving at its upcoming Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event.

The Samsung Galaxy Book 3 pre-reservations have already gone live through an official page on the Samsung India website. Customers who pre-reserve the laptop will get extra benefits worth Rs 5,000 and a shopping voucher worth Rs 2,000 that can be redeemed on the Samsung Shop app.

According to rumours, the Galaxy Book 3 series will include the Galaxy Book 3, Galaxy Book 3 Pro, and Galaxy Book 3 Ultra or Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360. The Samsung Galaxy S23 series will also include three devices – the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus, and Galaxy S23 Ultra. The Samsung Galaxy S23 series and Galaxy Book 3 series will go on sale sometime in February or early March.



Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro

16“/14" AMOLED WQXGA+ Display with 120 Hz

Intel Core i5-1340P

8 GB RAM / 512 GB Storage

Windows 11 Home

30.44 x 19.98 x 1.12 cm

0.87 kg

Beige

Graphite

— SnoopyTech (@_snoopytech_) January 23, 2023

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event will kick off on February 1 at 11:30 pm (IST). The event will be livestream on Samsung’s Newsroom and the company’s official YouTube channel. The Galaxy Book 3 series is expected to bring the latest 13th Gen Intel laptop CPUs, Nvidia’s RTX 40-series graphics, AMOLED displays, and more.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 series pricing in Europe was also leaked by tipster Roland Quandt. This comes several days after Australia and the US pricing of the Galaxy S23 series were leaked.



S23 pricing from a Spanish retailer:

S23 8/128 959 Euro

S23 8/256 1019 Euro

S23+ 8/256 1209 Euro

S23+ 8/512 1329 Euro

S23 Ultra 8/256 1409 Euro

S23 Ultra 12/512 1589 Euro

— Roland Quandt (@rquandt) January 24, 2023

Samsung Galaxy S23 Expected Price

The Samsung Galaxy S23 price in Europe will starts from €959 (roughly Rs 85,200) for the base 8GB/128GB model, while the 8GB/256GB variant will set you back €1,019 (roughly Rs 90,550).

Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus Expected Price

The Samsung Galaxy S23+ price in Europe will starts from €1,209 (roughly Rs 1,07,450) for the base 8GB/256GB model, while the 8GB/512GB variant will set you back €1,329 (roughly Rs 1,18,100).

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Expected Price