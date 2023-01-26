English
    Samsung Galaxy Book 3 series launching in India alongside Galaxy S23 series, as pre-reservation begin

    Carlsen Martin
    January 26, 2023 / 06:30 PM IST

    Samsung is launching the Galaxy S23 series in India and globally on February 1. However, the Galaxy S23 line-up won’t be the only devices launching on February 11. Samsung has also confirmed new Galaxy Book models arriving at its upcoming Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event.

    The Samsung Galaxy Book 3 pre-reservations have already gone live through an official page on the Samsung India website. Customers who pre-reserve the laptop will get extra benefits worth Rs 5,000 and a shopping voucher worth Rs 2,000 that can be redeemed on the Samsung Shop app.


    According to rumours, the Galaxy Book 3 series will include the Galaxy Book 3, Galaxy Book 3 Pro, and Galaxy Book 3 Ultra or Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360. The Samsung Galaxy S23 series will also include three devices – the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus, and Galaxy S23 Ultra. The Samsung Galaxy S23 series and Galaxy Book 3 series will go on sale sometime in February or early March.