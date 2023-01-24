Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra camera features official teased, full camera specs leaked ahead of launch

Samsung has officially teased details about the Galaxy S23 camera performance ahead of its launch. The Samsung Galaxy S23 series is launching in India and globally on February 1 and this latest teaser hints at the phone’s improved night capabilities and more.
Samsung has uploaded a new teaser video with the caption “Epic Nights are Coming”. The teaser hints to an improved night mode on the Galaxy S23 series. The clip also teases the new moon capturing capability of the Galaxy S23 series. In previous teasers, Samsung has claimed that the Galaxy S23 series’ camera system will also feature better zoom performance.
However, Samsung appear to be hinting at the new camera capabilities of the Galaxy S23 Ultra. The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (Review) already featured the best zoom performance of any smartphone in 2022, which makes improvement in the aera all the more impressive. Samsung Galaxy S23 pre-reserve website all-but confirms the 200 MP primary sensor for the S23 Ultra, teasing “megapixels that’ll make you say Wow”.
Additionally, a new leak has emerged providing in-depth information about the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra’s camera setup. The leak comes courtesy of renowned tipster Ice Universe, which suggests it will likely be accurate.
S23 Ultra camera sensor changes:
Front camera (40MP GH1→12MP 3LU),
Ultra Wide Angle (12MP IMX563→12MP IMX564),
Main camera (108MP HM3→200MP HP2)
The 3x and 10x telephoto sensors have not changed (IMX754→IMX754)
P 1 is S23 Ultra, P 2 is S22 Ultra
Thanks @edwards_uh pic.twitter.com/QuefuFlB0f