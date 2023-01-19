Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra specifications leaked ahead of February 1 launch. Here's an in depth look

The Samsung Galaxy S23 series is launching in India and globally on February 1. While details about the Galaxy S23 series is still under wraps, a new leak has emerged giving us an in-depth look at the top-tier Galaxy S23 Ultra.



Take a look at the leaked official specs of Galaxy S23 Series (Thread) pic.twitter.com/ibFvpoXWpU

— Dohyun Kim (@dohyun854) January 18, 2023

Twitter user Dohyun Kim recently shared several images of the alleged specifications of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. The images leave little to the imagination, providing an in-depth look at the Galaxy S23 Ultra.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC paired with 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM. The phone also comes with 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage. The Galaxy S23 Ultra is also expected to pack a 5,000 mAh battery with 45W fast charging support and 15W wireless charging support.

The Galaxy S23 Ultra will run Android 13 with One UI 5.1 on top. Additionally, the handset will also get S Pen support, although we'll have to wait and see if Samsung introduces any new features for the Pen.

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, Galaxy S23 Plus design images leaked ahead of February 1 event

The leak suggests that the S23 Ultra will sport a 6.8-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2x display. The panel will feature LTPO technology with a dynamic refresh rate between 1Hz – 120Hz. The screen could boast a pixel density of 500 ppi and HDR10+ support. The tweet also reveals a 12 MP selfie camera as opposed to the Galaxy S22 Ultra’s 40 MP camera up front.

On the back, the Galaxy S23 Ultra appears to have a quad-camera setup with a 200 MP sensor at the helm with OIS and an f/1.7 aperture. The main camera is paired with a 12 MP ultrawide shooter, a 10 MP telephoto lens, and a 10 MP periscope unit. The Galaxy S23 Ultra will feature an IP68 rating and Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection on the front and back.

Samsung’s upcoming flagship S23 Ultra will also feature Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, Wi-Fi 6E, an in-display fingerprint reader, an accelerometer, and more. The leak also suggests that the Galaxy S23 Ultra will come in Black, Cream, Green, and Violet colour options. The Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus, and Galaxy S23 Ultra are launching in India and globally on February 1.

Also Read: Samsung opens bookings for Galaxy S23 in India ahead of February 1 launch