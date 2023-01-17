Samsung announces 200 MP ISOCELL HP2 camera sensor, could debut on the Galaxy S23 Ultra

Samsung recently unveiled a new 200 MP camera sensor for the next generation of flagship smartphones. The announcement comes less than a couple of weeks ahead of Samsung’s big Galaxy S23 launch.

JoonSeo Yim, Executive Vice President of Sensor Business at Samsung Electronics, said, "The Samsung ISOCELL HP2 harnesses Samsung's high-resolution image sensor technologies and know-how at the cutting edge for epic details. Our leadership comes from innovative pixel technologies that allow our sensors to go beyond the number and size of pixels. We will continue to open new horizons and solidify our presence in the expanding ultra-high-resolution sensor market."

Samsung’s new 200 MP ISOCELL HP2 image sensor features improved pixel technology. The ISOCELL HP2 packs 200-million 0.6-micrometer (μm) pixels in a 1/1.3” optical format, a sensor size that is widely used in 108 MP main smartphone cameras. When in low-lit environments, the sensor transforms either into a 1.2μm 50 MP or 2.4μm 12.5 MP image sensor by binding four to 16 neighboring pixels.

For 8K video, approximately at 33 MP, the HP2 switches to 1.2μm 50 MP mode to minimise cropping and capture more of the scene. Samsung’s new Dual Vertical Transfer Gate (D-VTG) technology significantly reduces washed out pictures from brightly lit environments. n low-lit settings, the HP2’s auto-focusing is taken to the next level with Super QPD, which allows the sensor to use all its 200-million pixels for focusing agents.

For superb HDR performance, Samsung is introducing the DSG feature for the first time in 50 MP mode which applies two separate conversion values to the analog signal received at the pixel level. In addition, the Smart-ISO Pro, an HDR solution that merges different levels of ISO readouts from a single exposure, allows the camera to take 12.5 MP images and 4K at 60fps video in HDR.

Samsung’s new 200 MP ISOCELL HP2 image sensor will likely debut on the upcoming Galaxy S23 Ultra. The Galaxy S23 Ultra is slated to launch on February 1 at Samsung’s first Galaxy Unpacked event of 2023 alongside the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Plus.

