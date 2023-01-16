Samsung Galaxy A23 5G, Galaxy A14 5G launched in India: Check price, specs, availability

Samsung recently unveiled two new budget 5G smartphones in its Galaxy A series in India. The Galaxy A14 5G and Galaxy A23 5G are the recent additions to the A series and come with high-refresh rate displays, Exynos and Qualcomm chipsets, and a large battery.

Samsung Galaxy A14 5G Price in India

The Samsung Galaxy A14 5G price in India is set at Rs 16,499 for the 4GB/64GB model. Additionally, the Galaxy A14 5G is also available in a 6GB/128GB and an 8GB/128GB configuration that will set you back Rs 18,999 and Rs 20,999, respectively. The handset is offered in Dark Red, Light Green, and Black colours.

Samsung Galaxy A23 5G Price in India

The Samsung Galaxy A23 5G price in India is set at Rs 22,999 for the 6GB/128GB model. The handset is also offered in an 8GB/128GB configuration that will set you back Rs 24,999. The Galaxy A23 5G is offered in Silver, Light Blue, and Orange colour options.

Both devices will be available across Samsung exclusive and partner stores, Samsung.com, and other online players starting January 20, 2023. The two devices will be available for purchase via Live Commerce on Samsung.com on January 18, 2023, from 12 noon onwards. Additionally, SBI cardholders can get a cashback of Rs 2,000 on the Galaxy A23 5G and Rs 1,500 on the Galaxy A14 5G.

Samsung Galaxy A23 5G Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy A23 5G is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset that is paired with up to 8GB of RAM. Additionally, Samsung’s RAM Plus feature allows you utilize up to 8GB of unused storage as virtual RAM. The handset packs a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 25W charging.

The Galaxy A23 5G sports a 6.6-inch FHD+ LCD panel with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. On the back, there’s a quad-camera setup with a 50 MP primary sensor with OIS, an 8 MP ultrawide unit, a 2 MP depth sensor, and 2 MP macro lens. On the front, there’s a 13 MP selfie camera.

The Galaxy A23 5G’s Knox Security suite, built at the chip level, ensures your data is in safe hands with 3.5 years of security patch updates. The handset comes with four years of security updates and two OS upgrades, although Samsung hasn’t mentioned whether the phone is running Android 12 or 13.

Samsung Galaxy A14 5G Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy A14 5G is powered by the Exynos 1330 chipset that is paired with up to 8GB of RAM. Additionally, Samsung’s RAM Plus feature allows you utilize up to 8GB of unused storage as virtual RAM. The handset packs a 5,000 mAh battery that will charge over a USB-C port.

The Galaxy A14 5G sports a 6.6-inch HD+ LCD panel with a smooth 90Hz refresh rate. On the back, there’s a triple-camera setup with a 50 MP primary sensor, a 2 MP depth sensor, and 2 MP macro lens. On the front, there’s a 13 MP selfie camera. The handset comes with four years of security updates and two OS upgrades, although Samsung hasn’t mentioned whether the phone is running Android 12 or 13.