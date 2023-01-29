English
    Xbox head Phil Spencer says they were 'light on games' in 2022

    With 2022 being an admittedly a slow year, Spencer said the team would do better and promised a more exciting 2023 for Xbox fans

    Moneycontrol News
    January 29, 2023 / 02:26 PM IST
    Microsoft began 2023 with a digital event called "Developer_Direct" where they showed gameplay from major upcoming games like Redfall, Minecraft Legends and Forza Motorsport. (Representative Image Courtesy: Microsoft)

    Xbox head Phil Spencer admitted the console was "light on games" in 2022. For reference, Microsoft's Xbox Game Studios pushed out only five new games through the year, among which only one was developed as a first-party title.

    "Our commitment to our fans is that we need to have a steady release of great games that people can play on our platform. And we didn't do enough of that in 2022, there's no doubt," Spencer admitted in an interview with IGN.

    Admittedly a slow year, Spencer said the team would do better in 2023.

