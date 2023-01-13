English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live: LIVE: Analyzing Wipro Q3 Earnings, Future Outlook
    you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

    Now, Google and Nvidia have problems with Microsoft's acquisition of Activision

    They have told the US trade regulator that Microsoft will gain an unfair advantage in mobile, subscription and cloud services if the merger goes through

    Moneycontrol News
    January 13, 2023 / 04:41 PM IST
    Representative Image

    Representative Image

    After Sony, tech giant Google and chipmaker Nvidia have "expressed concerns" to the United States Federal Trade Commission (FTC) over Microsoft's proposed $69-billion acquisition of Call of Duty maker Activision Blizzard.

    According to a Bloomberg report, Google and Nvidia have told FTC that Microsoft would gain an unfair advantage in mobile, subscription and cloud services if the merger goes through.

    Sources told Bloomberg that while Google objected to the deal, Nvidia stopped short of expressing opposition and stressed the importance of equal access to games for all services.

    Nvidia's GeForce Now streaming service for games competes with cloud offerings from Microsoft and as the publication Eurogamer points out Microsoft was one of the companies that protested Nvidia's acquisition of ARM, which eventually fell through.

    Google will shut down its game streaming service Stadia on January 18 but it still competes with Microsoft on online store offerings with its Play Store for Android.

    Related stories

    Recently, it was discovered that Microsoft may be working on a Xbox branded store for mobile devices. The revelation was unearthed from a filing made to the UK Competition and Markets Authority (CMA).

    The deal is under investigation by three separate regulatory authorities. The US Federal Trade Commission filed a lawsuit against Microsoft in December 2022, to prevent the deal, while the European Union has sent out questionnaires to game developers, distributors and the general public for their opinion.

    Sony, Microsoft's biggest rival in the console space, has been talking to authorities as well. It is concerned about Microsoft's handling of the lucrative Call of Duty franchise post-merger.

    Microsoft announced the acquisition in January 2022 but has since battled a growing list of detractors to push the deal through. It has to close the deal before July 18 or pay a fee of $3 billion and the deal falls through.
    Invite your friends and family to sign up for MC Tech 3, our daily newsletter that breaks down the biggest tech and startup stories of the day

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Activision Blizzard #Google #Microsoft #microsoft-activision deal #NVIDIA #Sony
    first published: Jan 13, 2023 04:40 pm