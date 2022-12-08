Microsoft says Sony not open to dialogue on Activision Blizzard deal

(Image Courtesy: Activision Blizzard)

In an interview with Bloomberg, the head of Microsoft's Xbox division, Phil Spencer, has said that Sony is more interested in talking with regulators than Microsoft over the Activision Blizzard deal.

Microsoft announced that it would be buying Activision Blizzard in January of this year, for an unprecedented $68.7 billion dollars, making it one of the most expensive deals in gaming history.

Since then, the Redmond giant has faced scrutiny from various watchdogs around the globe. The main point of contention seems to stem from the ownership of the Call of Duty franchise, one of the biggest brands in gaming.

The latest release in the franchise, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 earned $1 billion in revenue, just 10 days from launch. The series has historically been multi-platform, appearing on both Sony and Microsoft systems. Sony fears that with the franchise in their control, Microsoft might make it exclusive to Xbox.

While their fears are warranted, so far Microsoft has shown no inclination to keep the series as a Xbox exclusive. It even signed a deal with Nintendo (who haven't seen an entry since 2013) to bring the games to their platforms for the next ten years.

Phil Spencer has said that the series will also be available on Steam, as well as Xbox and Activision's own digital storefront, if the deal goes through. Sony, however, has proven to be elusive.

"There's been one gaming industry participant that's really been raising all the objections, and that's Sony," Spencer told Bloomberg.

“From where we sit, it’s clear they’re spending more time with the regulators than they are with us to try and get this deal done,” Spencer added.