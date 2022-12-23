Microsoft and Activision Blizzard deny FTC claims, push for merger

(Image Courtesy: Activision)

Microsoft and Activision Blizzard have urged the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC), to let their proposed $69 billion go through.

They have made their case with detailed submissions to the US watchdog that argues the move is not anti-competitive.

Microsoft has faced increased scrutiny since the deal was first announced in January. The European Union (EU) is already probing the technology giant over the merger, and the US FTC have announced their intention to block the acquisition.

Meanwhile, Sony continues to sit on the sidelines and play hardball, refusing exclusivity deals offered to them and frequently urging anti-trust watchdog's to investigate the deal. If that's not enough, Microsoft also has a lawsuit by some gamers to worry about.

Not all is doom and gloom though, Nintendo has signed a 10-year deal with Microsoft to bring Call of Duty to their platforms, and Gabe Newell from Valve Software, creators of the PC marketplace Steam, is on Microsoft's side.

The point of contention is a lucrative game franchise (Call of Duty), that frequently sells in the billions, breaking entertainment records worldwide.

As Axios Gaming notes, Microsoft argues that, "The acquisition of a single game by the third-place console manufacturer cannot upend a highly competitive industry."

The Redmond-based technology giant also reminds the FTC that they have frequently and repeatedly said that they will continue to release Call of Duty on all platforms.

It also took potshots at Sony saying, "The fact that Xbox’s dominant competitor has thus far refused to accept Xbox’s proposal does not justify blocking a transaction that will benefit consumers."

Activision Blizzard, in its filings, said that the FTC was, "blinded by ideological skepticism of highvalue technology deals and by complaints from competitors."

Activision Blizzard CEO, Bobby Kotick said that there was no, "sensible, legitimate reason for our transaction to be prevented from closing."

So far, the FTC has argued that Microsoft stands to profit the most and improve their position in the console space by making Call of Duty exclusive to their hardware.

It cited a previous example of Microsoft's previous acquisition of Zenimax, parent company to Bethesda Software. It argued that three of Bethesda's upcoming games were now Xbox exclusive, despite previous concessions to not do so.

“Even with confidence in our case, we remain committed to creative solutions with regulators that will protect competition, consumers, and workers in the tech sector,” Microsoft President Brad Smith said in a statement.