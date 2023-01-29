English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    Register Now : Nifty Banker 3.0 | India's First Retail Index Traders Online Conference.
    Budget 2023
    Budget 2023
    you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

    Apple may limit Wi-Fi 6E to iPhone 15 Pro models

    The leaked document posted online features diagrams of the iPhone 15's antenna designs, indicating that Apple will limit Wi-Fi 6E to the iPhone 15 Pro models.

    Moneycontrol News
    January 29, 2023 / 01:22 PM IST
    Apple may limit Wi-Fi 6E to iPhone 15 Pro models (Image Courtesy: Apple)

    Apple may limit Wi-Fi 6E to iPhone 15 Pro models (Image Courtesy: Apple)

    Apple may limit Wi-Fi 6E connectivity to the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max models, a leaked internal document showed.

    According to MacRumors, the leaked document posted online by leaker Unknownz21 features diagrams of the iPhone 15's antenna designs. And it appears that Apple will limit Wi-Fi 6E to the iPhone 15 Pro models.

    Also Read: Google's MusicLM: All you need to know about the AI that can generate music from text

    Wi-Fi 6E is a connectivity standard used for wireless network protocols. In simpler terms, the newer the protocol, the faster the internet is on your phone over Wi-Fi.