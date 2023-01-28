Twitter says it will take 'less severe actions' on policy-violating accounts

The company has laid out the rules for severe violations.

Twitter has said that it will take "less severe actions" against accounts that break rules. It will also not take drastic measures like limiting the reach of "policy of violating tweets," or asking accounts "to remove tweets," before they can use the platform again.

It also shared that any account will be able to appeal suspensions starting on February 1, 2023.

Twitter clarified that it will not reinstate accounts that were engaged in illegal activity, "threats of harm or violence, large-scale spam and platform manipulation, or when there was no recent appeal to have the account reinstated."