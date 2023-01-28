English
    Twitter says it will take 'less severe actions' on policy-violating accounts

    The company said people would also be able to appeal their suspension starting next month

    Moneycontrol News
    January 28, 2023 / 06:26 PM IST
    The company has laid out the rules for severe violations.

    Twitter has said that it will take "less severe actions" against accounts that break rules. It will also not take drastic measures like limiting the reach of "policy of violating tweets," or asking accounts "to remove tweets," before they can use the platform again.

    It also shared that any account will be able to appeal suspensions starting on February 1, 2023.

    Also Read: New Twitter whistleblower says privacy lapses continued into Musk era 


    Twitter clarified that it will not reinstate accounts that were engaged in illegal activity, "threats of harm or violence, large-scale spam and platform manipulation, or when there was no recent appeal to have the account reinstated."


    The company also laid out the rules for severe violations and these include "engaging in illegal content or activity, inciting or threatening violence or harm, privacy violations, platform manipulation or spam, and engaging in targeted harassment of our users."