    New Twitter whistleblower says privacy lapses continued into Musk era

    Bloomberg
    January 26, 2023 / 03:35 PM IST

    A new whistleblower has told Congress that Twitter Inc. continued to violate privacy and data security protections into the Elon Musk era, potentially risking legal action including hefty penalties.

    As many as 4,000 company employees could access an internal function nicknamed “GodMode” that allows them to take over private accounts and tweet – or delete tweets from them, according to a whistleblower complaint filed in mid-October, two weeks before Musk took over the company. It’s not clear if the problem has been resolved since the complaint was filed.

    Twitter didn’t respond to a request for comment.

    The complaint was shared with the Justice Department, the Federal Trade Commission and some members of Congress. A congressional staffer shared the complaint with Bloomberg News, requesting anonymity due to the sensitive nature of the anonymous complaint. The Washington Post previously reported the emergence of the new Twitter whistleblower and that person’s complaint.