Google's MusicLM: All you need to know about the AI that can generate music from text

(Image Courtesy: AFP)

A new Artificial Intelligence (AI) system from Google can turn your words into music. Using your text as a guideline, MusicLM can turn your request into a song.

It can generate complex arrangements with high fidelity and mix and match genres if needed.

How does MusicLM work?

MusicLM is a text-to-music generation system. It works by analysing your text and deciphering the scale and complexity of the composition.

This request is then handed over to the generation engine trained on 280,000 hours of music.

Google is not the first company to do this. Projects like OpenAI's Jukebox or Riffusion, an AI that can generate music by visualising it, and Google's own AudioML have all tried their hand.

The drawbacks to the systems were technical limitations and a lack of training data. Something that MusicLM addresses.

In an academic paper, the MusicLM team shares that MusicLM can generate coherent songs from text descriptions and captures nuances like mood, melody and instruments.

The text descriptions can be specific, like "The main soundtrack of an arcade game. It is fast-paced and upbeat, with a catchy electric guitar riff. The music is repetitive and easy to remember, but with unexpected sounds, like cymbal crashes or drum rolls”.



They can also be vague like, "The composition shows a strongly idealised view of the real crossing that Napoleon and his army made across the Alps through the Great St Bernard Pass in May 1800".



What's even more impressive is that MusicLM can take multiple instructions and combine them in one composition fluidly. It can even be instructed using pictures and captions.

That sounds cool. But what are the limitations of MusicLM?

For starters, vocals are a sore point for the system. While the music generated certainly includes vocals, they are often synthesised and sound unnatural. The lyrics are also gibberish.

Another drawback is the sometimes compressed nature of the sound quality, a byproduct of the training process.

The biggest deal breaker is that MusicLM is unavailable to the public, and Google does not plan on releasing it anytime soon.

Wait, what? What do you mean it is not available?

The problem can be summed up in a simple word - copyrights.

As the white paper says, MusicLM has a tendency to replicate music it was trained on. The team found that one percent of the music generated on the system included copyrighted material.

This also throws up many ethical questions. As TechCrunch notes, hip-hop star Jay-Z's record label filed a lawsuit against a YouTube channel for using AI to simulate Jay-Z singing covers of other artists songs.

While that sounds inoffensive, music copyright is a murky mess, including instances where artists decide to cover another's songs.