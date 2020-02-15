Samsung S20 series: Price in India, specifications revealed

Samsung India has officially revealed the price list of the newly launched Galaxy S20 family that includes the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, Galaxy S20 Ultra. The South Korean company declared the initial price range of the Samsung series would be around Rs 66,999.

The Galaxy S20 series will be available in India from March 6. Samsung has also announced some pre-booking and operator offers, along with the availability details and pricing for the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, and Galaxy S20 Ultra. The new flagship devices will also be offered with an optional Samsung Care+ (accidental and liquid damage protection) service for a period of one year from purchase.

As per NDTV gadgets, Indian operators like Jio are also offering double data benefits along with one year of unlimited services with an annual Rs 4,999 plan. It gives 350GB + 350GB high-speed data without any daily data capping and another year of unlimited on-net voice and 700GB high-speed data benefits worth Rs. 14,997.

Airtel users can also avail double data benefits on a recharge of Rs 298 or Rs 398 for the first 10 consecutive recharges, while Vodafone and Idea customers can avail double data on recharge of Rs 399 along with 56 days validity for the first six recharges.

Samsung has equipped all three variants with One UI, which is based on Android 10. They have a Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity-O Display with 120Hz refresh rate and distinct sizes. The base model gets a 6.2-inch QHD+ (1440x3200 pixels) panel, whereas the Galaxy S20+ comes with 6.7-inch QHD+ panel. Samsung has given the Galaxy S20 Ultra a 6.9-inch QHD+ screen.