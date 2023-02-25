Samsung launches Galaxy S23 series in India: Everything you need to know

The team worked on important features for Samsung's flagship smartphones.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 series is now available for purchase in India. The Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus, and Galaxy S23 Ultra are now up for sale in the country. The Galaxy S23 series was first unveiled in India on February 1.

Customers looking to buy the new Galaxy S23 series smartphones can now do so from Samsung.com and select retail outlets across India. All Galaxy S23 smartphones sold in India are being manufactured at the company's Noida factory.

Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+ Prices in India

The Samsung Galaxy S23 price in India is set at Rs 74,999 for the base 8GB/128GB model, while the top-end 8GB/256GB variant is priced at Rs 79,999. The Galaxy S23 Plus base 8GB/256GB model comes with a price tag of Rs 94,999 and the 8GB/512GB model Rs 1,04,999.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Price in India

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra starts at Rs 1,24,999, for the 12GB/256GB configuration, Rs 1,34,999 for the 12GB/512GB model and Rs 1,54,999 for 12GB/1TB versions.

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy S23 Series First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Colour Variants

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is offered in green, phantom black and cream. The Galaxy S23 Ultra will also be available in red, graphite, lime, and sky blue exclusively on Samsung.com.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus comes in phantom black and cream, while the vanilla S23 is available in phantom black, cream, green, and lavender finishes. Check the links below for all the details about the Galaxy S23 series.

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra launched: Check features, price and other details

Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus launched: Check specs, price and other features