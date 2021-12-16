Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 price, specifications announced

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 launch in India is imminent.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 price and specifications have been announced. The budget tablet from the South Korean electronics giant comes with a beefy 7040 mAh battery and sports a tall display. Though there is no word on the India launch, Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 is expected soon in the country.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 price

Samsung has launched the Tab A8 with up to 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The base 3GB + 32GB variant with WiFi connectivity is priced at €229 (roughly Rs 19,700). It also comes in 4GB + 64GB and 4GB + 128GB storage configurations, which are priced at €259 (roughly Rs 22,300) and €309 (roughly Rs 26,600).

The tablet also comes with cellular connectivity options for all three storage configurations. The 3GB + 32GB LTE variant is priced at €279 (roughly Rs 24,000), whereas the 4GB + 64GB variant is priced at €309 (roughly Rs 26,600). The top-tier 4GB + 128GB variant's LTE model is priced at €359 (roughly Rs 30,900). Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 comes in pink gold, silver and grey colours.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 specifications

The tablet features a 10.5-inch TFT display. The screen has a 60Hz refresh rate and comes with a WUXGA+ resolution of 1920 x 1200 pixels. It has slightly thick bezels on the sides, with the right frame housing the 5MP front camera.

The phone has a Unisoc T610 SoC under the hood. It comes with up to 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The tablet packs a 7040 mAh battery with 15W fast charging support. However, users get a 7.5W charging brick in the box.

The device comes with a single 8MP rear camera sensor. It has a USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm headphone jack and a quad-speaker setup with Dolby Atmos.