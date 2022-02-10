Samsung Galaxy S22 vs iPhone 13: What are the differences? Full specifications compared

Samsung recently launched the Galaxy S22 series globally. The line-up includes the Galaxy S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra. While the Galaxy S22 Ultra is the top-end smartphone on the list that makes little compromises, the vanilla S22 makes a few concessions to offer a budget alternative.

So, let’s compare the most affordable smartphone in the Galaxy S22 line-up to the vanilla iPhone 13 and see how it fares.

Model iPhone 13 Galaxy S22 Chipset Apple A15 Bionic Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 / Exynos 2200 Display 6.1-inch OLED (1170 x 2532 pixels), 60Hz, HDR10+, Dolby Vision, 1200 nits Peak Brightness 6.1-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x (1080 x 2340 pixels), 120Hz, HDR10+, 1300 nits Peak Brightness RAM Not Advertised (Rumoured 4GB) 8GB Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB 128GB, 256GB Rear Camera 12 MP, f/1.6 + 12 MP, f/2.4 (Ultrawide) 50 MP, f/1.8 + 12 MP, f/2.2 (Ultrawide) + 10 MP, f/2.4 (Telephoto) Front Camera 12 MP, f/2.2 10 MP, f/2.2 Battery Not Advertised (Rumoured 3240 mAh), Fast Charging (Rumoured 23W), MagSafe Wireless Charging 15W 3,700 mAh, 25W Wired Fast Charging, 15W Wireless Charging IP68 Rating Yes Yes Starting Price $799 $799

Galaxy S22 vs iPhone 13: What's the difference?

Both phones have a solid build, while the Galaxy S22 retains the Galaxy S21 series camera layout as opposed to the less attractive individual camera lenses on the S22 Ultra. Samsung has also improved the build quality from the last-gen S21. The iPhone 13 also features a premium build.

While both displays are pretty evenly matched, the iPhone 13 has a slightly higher resolution than the S22 and also offers Dolby Vision support. However, the big advantage in Samsung’s favour is the higher 120Hz refresh rate. The 60Hz panel on the iPhone 13 does seem like a major letdown.

When it comes to performance, the Galaxy S22 uses a 4nm Exynos 2200 or Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, while the iPhone 13 opts for a 5nm A15 Bionic chip. While Apple doesn’t reveal its RAM configurations, it is expected to be around 4GB as compared to Samsung’s 8GB. However, Apple’s custom A-series Bionic chips regularly surpass their Exynos and Snapdragon counterparts, while iPhones traditionally require less RAM to perform at their best than Android phones.

Battery life on both phones should be pretty evenly matched. Despite the slightly smaller battery, the iPhone 13 will likely offer more battery life, considering iOS does a better job at battery management than Android. Samsung is also looking to catch up to Apple on the software front, promising four major updates for the S22, although Apple tends to offer five years of major OS updates.

Based on their specifications, the cameras on the Galaxy S22 have a clear advantage over the iPhone 13 as the former offers a more complete setup with a main, ultrawide, and telephoto shooter. The iPhone 13 only offers a main and ultrawide lens, although quality here is among the best in the segment.

We haven’t tested the cameras on the Galaxy S22, but Apple’s camera algorithms have helped it offer better camera performance despite its smaller sensors. You can check out our full review of the iPhone 13 here. Stay tuned for our review of the Galaxy S21+, which features the same cameras as the vanilla S21.