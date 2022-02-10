MARKET NEWS

    Samsung Galaxy S22 vs iPhone 13: What are the differences? Full specifications compared

    How does the vanilla Galaxy S22 fare against the standard iPhone 13?

    Carlsen Martin
    February 10, 2022 / 06:27 PM IST

    Samsung recently launched the Galaxy S22 series globally. The line-up includes the Galaxy S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra. While the Galaxy S22 Ultra is the top-end smartphone on the list that makes little compromises, the vanilla S22 makes a few concessions to offer a budget alternative.

    So, let’s compare the most affordable smartphone in the Galaxy S22 line-up to the vanilla iPhone 13 and see how it fares.

    iPhone 13 vs Galaxy S22 
    ModeliPhone 13Galaxy S22 
    ChipsetApple A15 BionicSnapdragon 8 Gen 1 / Exynos 2200
    Display6.1-inch OLED (1170 x 2532 pixels), 60Hz,  HDR10+, Dolby Vision, 1200  nits Peak Brightness6.1-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x (1080 x 2340 pixels), 120Hz, HDR10+, 1300 nits Peak Brightness
    RAMNot Advertised (Rumoured 4GB)8GB
    Storage128GB, 256GB, 512GB128GB, 256GB
    Rear Camera12 MP, f/1.6 + 12 MP, f/2.4 (Ultrawide)50 MP, f/1.8 + 12 MP, f/2.2 (Ultrawide) + 10 MP, f/2.4 (Telephoto)
    Front Camera12 MP, f/2.210 MP, f/2.2
    BatteryNot Advertised (Rumoured 3240 mAh), Fast Charging (Rumoured 23W), MagSafe Wireless Charging 15W3,700 mAh, 25W Wired Fast Charging, 15W Wireless Charging
    IP68 RatingYesYes
    Starting Price$799$799

    Galaxy S22 vs iPhone 13: What's the difference?

    Both phones have a solid build, while the Galaxy S22 retains the Galaxy S21 series camera layout as opposed to the less attractive individual camera lenses on the S22 Ultra. Samsung has also improved the build quality from the last-gen S21. The iPhone 13 also features a premium build.

    While both displays are pretty evenly matched, the iPhone 13 has a slightly higher resolution than the S22 and also offers Dolby Vision support. However, the big advantage in Samsung’s favour is the higher 120Hz refresh rate. The 60Hz panel on the iPhone 13 does seem like a major letdown.

    When it comes to performance, the Galaxy S22 uses a 4nm Exynos 2200 or Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, while the iPhone 13 opts for a 5nm A15 Bionic chip. While Apple doesn’t reveal its RAM configurations, it is expected to be around 4GB as compared to Samsung’s 8GB. However, Apple’s custom A-series Bionic chips regularly surpass their Exynos and Snapdragon counterparts, while iPhones traditionally require less RAM to perform at their best than Android phones.

    Battery life on both phones should be pretty evenly matched. Despite the slightly smaller battery, the iPhone 13 will likely offer more battery life, considering iOS does a better job at battery management than Android. Samsung is also looking to catch up to Apple on the software front, promising four major updates for the S22, although Apple tends to offer five years of major OS updates.

    Based on their specifications, the cameras on the Galaxy S22 have a clear advantage over the iPhone 13 as the former offers a more complete setup with a main, ultrawide, and telephoto shooter. The iPhone 13 only offers a main and ultrawide lens, although quality here is among the best in the segment.

    We haven’t tested the cameras on the Galaxy S22, but Apple’s camera algorithms have helped it offer better camera performance despite its smaller sensors. You can check out our full review of the iPhone 13 here. Stay tuned for our review of the Galaxy S21+, which features the same cameras as the vanilla S21.
    Carlsen Martin
    first published: Feb 10, 2022 06:27 pm
