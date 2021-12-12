Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra could be rebranded as the Galaxy S22 Note: Report

The new Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra has a curved edge design with an S-Pen slot built into the device

The Samsung Galaxy S22 line-up will be arriving early next year in February. However, rumours have been surfacing about the top-end Galaxy S22 Ultra. Samsung could ditch the Ultra moniker to go with the Samsung Galaxy S22 Note.



S22 ULTRA IS DEAD

Next is the S22 Note — Tron (@FrontTron) December 10, 2021

While the rumours do seem farfetched, previous reports suggest that the Galaxy Note series will be permanently discontinued.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra was rumoured to come with an S Pen slot and a large screen, which are traits from former Galaxy Note models. If the rumour is accurate, then this could spell the end for the Galaxy Note series. Previous reports suggested that Samsung would ditch the Galaxy Note series and incorporate some of its features and aspects into its flagship S series.

MySmartPrice recently spotted a Samsung device with the model number SM-S908N on Geekbench 5. The phone in question is expected to be another model of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, which currently features model number SM-908U. The device in question is listed with 8GB of RAM.

It comes with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset that is clocked at 3.0GHz. Other reports also suggest that the Indian version of the Galaxy S22 Ultra or the Galaxy S22 Note will also use the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip rather than the Exynos 2200 mobile platform. Considering these are still rumours, we'd recommend taking this information with a pinch of salt.