Samsung Galaxy S22 price could be similar to Galaxy S21

The new Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra has a curved edge design with an S-Pen slot built into the device

Samsung Galaxy S22 launch is expected to take place on February 8 at the Galaxy Unpacked 2022 event. The company is yet to announce the official launch date, where it will also announce the Samsung Galaxy S22 price and availability details. Ahead of the official confirmation, a new report claims that Samsung will price the Galaxy S22 similar to the Galaxy S21.

According to a SamMobile report, the Samsung Galaxy S22 price will start at $799 in the US, which is roughly Rs Rs 60,300. The price is the same as the Galaxy S21, which was launched earlier this year in January. The report further states that Samsung plans to sell at least 14 million units of the S22 and about 8 million units of the Galaxy S22+ models. The S22 Ultra is estimated to have over 11 million buyers. There is no word on the Galaxy S22+ and Galaxy S22 Ultra price at the moment.

Several reports online have leaked the Samsung Galaxy S22 specifications. As per reports, the vanilla Samsung Galaxy S22 will sport a 6.06-inch display, whereas the Galaxy S22+ will sport a 6.55-inch display. The Ultra model will sport a 6.8-inch display. The former two models will have a Full HD+ display, whereas the Ultra model will come with a 2K screen resolution. All three devices will have a 120Hz panel.

Under the hood, the India variant will have a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC and not the Exynos 2200 SoC, according to tipster Tron. We can expect the devices to pack up to a 5000 mAh battery and 45W fast charging support.