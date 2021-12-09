MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Register Now! Special webinar on Benefits of investing in US market at 4 pm on 10th December, 2021
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Samsung Galaxy S22 price could be similar to Galaxy S21

Samsung Galaxy S21 price in India at launch was Rs 69,999.

Moneycontrol News
December 09, 2021 / 12:09 PM IST
The new Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra has a curved edge design with an S-Pen slot built into the device

The new Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra has a curved edge design with an S-Pen slot built into the device

Samsung Galaxy S22 launch is expected to take place on February 8 at the Galaxy Unpacked 2022 event. The company is yet to announce the official launch date, where it will also announce the Samsung Galaxy S22 price and availability details. Ahead of the official confirmation, a new report claims that Samsung will price the Galaxy S22 similar to the Galaxy S21. 

According to a SamMobile report, the Samsung Galaxy S22 price will start at $799 in the US, which is roughly Rs Rs 60,300. The price is the same as the Galaxy S21, which was launched earlier this year in January. The report further states that Samsung plans to sell at least 14 million units of the S22 and about 8 million units of the Galaxy S22+ models. The S22 Ultra is estimated to have over 11 million buyers. There is no word on the Galaxy S22+ and Galaxy S22 Ultra price at the moment.

Several reports online have leaked the Samsung Galaxy S22 specifications. As per reports, the vanilla Samsung Galaxy S22 will sport a 6.06-inch display, whereas the Galaxy S22+ will sport a 6.55-inch display. The Ultra model will sport a 6.8-inch display. The former two models will have a Full HD+ display, whereas the Ultra model will come with a 2K screen resolution. All three devices will have a 120Hz panel.

Under the hood, the India variant will have a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC and not the Exynos 2200 SoC, according to tipster Tron. We can expect the devices to pack up to a 5000 mAh battery and 45W fast charging support.

The Ultra model will have a quad-camera setup and is said to have a similar camera sensor setup as the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra (review). The other two models could feature a triple-camera setup. There could be a 50MP primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture and a 12MP ultrawide camera. There will also be a 10MP telephoto camera in the Galaxy S22 and S22+ camera modules. For selfies, the devices could feature a 10MP front camera sensor.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Samsung #smartphones
first published: Dec 9, 2021 12:09 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.