Samsung Galaxy S22 series could feature Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset in India

Samsung's 2022 flagship Galaxy S series phones are expected to launch at the Galaxy Unpacked event sometime in February, possibly as early as February 8, at the Galaxy Unpacked Event.

Moneycontrol News
December 06, 2021 / 04:43 PM IST

The Samsung Galaxy S22 is reportedly arriving in India with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset rather than the Exynos 2200. Samsung’s 2022 flagship is slated to arrive in Exynos and Snapdragon configurations, although Indian audiences are generally treated to the former.

Samsung’s 2022 flagship Galaxy S series phones are expected to launch at the Galaxy Unpacked event sometime in February, possibly as early as February 8, at the Galaxy Unpacked Event. The Galaxy S22 phones will arrive in India immediately after their global launch.

However, Indian audiences will be intrigued by the possibility of a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 powered Galaxy S22 as previous Exynos-powered Samsung Galaxy S series handsets have not quite kept pace with their Snapdragon counterparts.

The new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip is built on the 4nm process and deploys a 1+3+4 core cluster. The chip is said to be capable of speeds of over one million on AnTuTu, which is a boost of around 15 to 25 percent over the Snapdragon 888 chip. And considering the Exynos 2100 was further beyond the Snapdragon 888 SoC, the next Galaxy S22 could get a major boost in performance.

It is worth noting that Samsung hasn’t confirmed which chip it will use on the Galaxy S22 series in India, but the South Korean tech giant is expected to use Qualcomm chips in at least half of its devices in 2022.
Tags: #Qualcomm #Samsung #smartphones
first published: Dec 6, 2021 04:43 pm

