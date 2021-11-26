Samsung's Galaxy Note series might be discontinued for good: Report

The Samsung Galaxy Note series was skipped for 2021, with the South Korean tech giant unveiling the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 at around the same time it traditionally reveals the Note series phones. Now, a new report suggests that Samsung has killed off the Note series.

According to a report by ETNews, Samsung isn’t planning on renewing the Galaxy Note series. Instead, the company will integrate a lot of the features of the Galaxy Note series into the Galaxy S series and Galaxy Z foldable phones. This year, we saw Samsung bring S Pen support to the Galaxy S21 Ultra and the Galaxy Z Fold 3.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra is also expected to feature a dedicated S Pen slot which wasn’t present on the S21 Ultra (Review). It is worth noting though that previous rumours suggested that Samsung would be re-launching the Galaxy Note series in 2022, and that the company skipped the 2021 launch due to supply constraints.

The report also suggests that the decision to halt production of the Galaxy Note series could also be in part due to the solid performance of the Galaxy Z smartphones. Samsung shipped nearly 12.7 million units of the Galaxy Note series in 2019 and 9.7 million units in 2020. While the South Korean tech giant is reportedly aiming to ship around 13 million Galaxy Z series smartphones in 2022.

The uptake in the demand for foldable smartphones may prompt Samsung to increase the production of its foldable devices by killing off its Galaxy Note series. The report also mentions that Samsung will stop production of the Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra (Review) in 2022, although that is to be expected considering the two models have been shipping for well over a year.