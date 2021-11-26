MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Finity
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Live Now |Intrazon 2.0 - India’s Largest Retail Intraday Traders Online Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso (A Sharekhan Company)
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Samsung's Galaxy Note series might be discontinued for good: Report

Galaxy Z and Galaxy S smartphones will incorporate Note features.

Moneycontrol News
November 26, 2021 / 07:55 PM IST

The Samsung Galaxy Note series was skipped for 2021, with the South Korean tech giant unveiling the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 at around the same time it traditionally reveals the Note series phones. Now, a new report suggests that Samsung has killed off the Note series.

According to a report by ETNews, Samsung isn’t planning on renewing the Galaxy Note series. Instead, the company will integrate a lot of the features of the Galaxy Note series into the Galaxy S series and Galaxy Z foldable phones. This year, we saw Samsung bring S Pen support to the Galaxy S21 Ultra and the Galaxy Z Fold 3.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra is also expected to feature a dedicated S Pen slot which wasn’t present on the S21 Ultra (Review). It is worth noting though that previous rumours suggested that Samsung would be re-launching the Galaxy Note series in 2022, and that the company skipped the 2021 launch due to supply constraints.

The report also suggests that the decision to halt production of the Galaxy Note series could also be in part due to the solid performance of the Galaxy Z smartphones. Samsung shipped nearly 12.7 million units of the Galaxy Note series in 2019 and 9.7 million units in 2020. While the South Korean tech giant is reportedly aiming to ship around 13 million Galaxy Z series smartphones in 2022.

The uptake in the demand for foldable smartphones may prompt Samsung to increase the production of its foldable devices by killing off its Galaxy Note series. The report also mentions that Samsung will stop production of the Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra (Review) in 2022, although that is to be expected considering the two models have been shipping for well over a year.

Close

Related stories

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy Z foldable smartphone sales set to surpass Note series in India: Report
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Samsung #smartphones
first published: Nov 26, 2021 07:55 pm

Must Listen

“The edge of 5G revolution: Dell Technologies”

“The edge of 5G revolution: Dell Technologies”

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.